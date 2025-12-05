Indian Woman Clashes With Uber Driver, Strikes Her Phone Over Pickup Location (WATCH)

A confrontation on the streets of Las Vegas has sparked debate after a video captured an Indian woman striking an Uber driver's mobile phone during a heated argument over a pickup delay. The clip, widely circulated on X, shows tempers flaring in a chaotic exchange that has since drawn widespread condemnation.

The video shows the woman passenger, visibly enraged, claiming she had been left stranded for nearly ten minutes while waiting for her ride. Her frustration quickly escalated into a fiery verbal clash. The Uber driver, however, maintains that the woman was standing at the wrong pickup point, different from the exact location marked in the app.

The argument spiraled out of control as both sides accused each other of being in the wrong. The clip ends with the woman passenger striking the driver's phone.

DEVELOPING: This Las Vegas Uber driver was brutally slapped by a passenger who the driver claims was waiting at the wrong pickup location for 10 minutes which led to the passenger being mad. She argued with the driver and assaulted her at the end of the video. twitter/HwWpcYgpxz

