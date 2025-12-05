Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Behzad Trading Enterprises Hosts Chemical Division Customer Meet


2025-12-05 05:10:55
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Behzad Trading Enterprises, a sister concern of ABN Corporation and a trusted name in the Qatar market since 1976, successfully conducted its Chemical Division Customer Meet at Hotel Sharq Village, featuring a technical presentation and interactive session with industry partners.

The event was inaugurated by the Chairman, J K Menon, who delivered the keynote address, followed by a welcome note from Jithesh P, Senior Business Development Manager.

The technical session was led by Sooraj P and Vyshnav Venugopal. The evening also included appreciation recognitions presented by the Chairman and concluded with a vote of thanks from Abey Raju, Sales Manager, followed by a networking dinner. The meet highlighted Behzad Trading's continued commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer collaboration in Qatar's chemical sector.

The Peninsula

