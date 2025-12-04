Katara Events Accompanying FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 Continue

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Events accompanying the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 continue at Katara, drawing large and diverse crowds.

Katara's Corniche was filled with visitors from various Arab countries who gathered to enjoy a festive atmosphere blending art, heritage, and interactive activities.

The Qatari *Ardah performance gave the area a sense of pride and belonging, accompanied by the powerful beating of drums.

Folk ensembles from Palestine, Sudan, and Egypt presented captivating shows, mesmerising spectators with their rhythms and expressions rooted in the Arab cultural identity.

The Palestinian troupe ignited the atmosphere with their *Dabke, a dance that carries the strength of the land and the charm of tradition, as synchronised footsteps and expressive movements told a story of people and civilisation.

The Sudanese performance spread joy and excitement through lively rhythms and harmonious moves.

The Egyptian performances came with their unique flavour, where folk music harmonised with the movements of performers in scenes that told stories from Egypt's ancient history, earning wide interaction from the audience, who responded with applause and rhythmic participation.

Reflecting Gulf heritage, the Kuwaiti Jahra troupe added a majestic presence through shows carrying the spirit of the sea and the nostalgia of a beautiful past.

The audience enthusiastically engaged with these artistic displays, crowding around the folk groups, taking photos, and capturing unforgettable moments that express the unity of Arab heritage and the deep cultural bonds among peoples participating in the Arab Cup.

Among the accompanying events, the Qatar Social Work Pavilion stood out with a range of interactive activities, competitions, and children's games that attracted families and added an atmosphere of fun and human connection.

Senoono Village also drew large numbers of visitors, offering screens to broadcast matches and enjoyable family activities that enhanced participation and engagement.

Ehsan (the Centre for Elderly Care) made a notable appearance with interactive social programmes aimed at enhancing intergenerational communication and highlighting the esteemed place of the elderly in society.

The classic car show was another eye-catching attraction, with elegant historic vehicles lined up for visitors to admire as they strolled among them, adding a distinctive celebratory dimension to the festivities.

The events are held daily along Katara's Corniche from 3pm to 10pm.

FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 Katara Corniche Ardah