SLB Goes Purple In Support Of Disability Inclusion

MENAFN - 3BL) On December 3, the world came together to mark the annual United Nations (UN) International Day of Persons with Disabilities - a day dedicated to building more inclusive communities.

For the fifth year in a row, SLB facilities across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East lit up vibrant purple - the color symbolizing disability inclusion. The initiative was part of the worldwide #PositivelyPurple campaign, which creatively turns landmarks and workplaces purple each December to spark awareness and celebrate inclusion.

According to the UN and World Health Organization, nearly 16% of the global population lives with a disability, with many conditions acquired during adulthood and working life. For SLB, this underscores the importance of fostering a workplace culture where people can thrive.

Recognition and engagement

In 2025, the company was recognized for the fourth consecutive year as one of the best places to work for disability inclusion - reflecting its sustained efforts around inclusivity.

“We're proud to be active members of global collectives such as the Valuable 500 and Disability:IN,” said Carlos Sarmiento, director of Culture, Diversity and Inclusion at SLB.“Our goal is to create engagement both inside and outside the company - because from conversations come ideas, and from ideas come actions that strengthen our inclusion journey.”

Building momentum and driving progress

To further advance its disability inclusion journey, SLB has introduced an internal framework that guides locations worldwide on initiatives such as workplace adjustment services, accessibility improvements as well as awareness and mentoring programs.

At the center of these efforts is the ThisAbility Network, an employee resource group that connects colleagues with disabilities, long-term health conditions, caregiving responsibilities and allies. The network provides a supportive global community where employees can share experiences, access peer support and encourage learning across the organization.

Looking Ahead

By turning purple, SLB honored the UN International Day of Persons with Disabilities and reaffirmed its intention to further accelerate its disability inclusion journey.

Learn more about SLB's inclusive culture here and in the company's Sustainability Report.

View original content here.