Crisp has named Meyer Wilson Werning as the

The investment fraud and class action law firm won this year's title for demonstrating a long-term dedication to its clients. It is known for taking on important national cases and creating a workplace that helps employees grow while focusing on excellent client service.

Following the 2024 winner, Chaffin Luhana LLP, Meyer Wilson Werning now joins a highly respected list of firms praised for their innovation and consistent top performance.

CrispX evaluates nominees across several measures of organizational strength, including leadership clarity, operational discipline, and the capacity to grow without compromising client service.

Meyer Wilson Werning's approach reflects more than 25 years of experience advocating for investors harmed by financial adviser misconduct and through the pursuit of consumer class actions. Their team structure, national casework, and low-volume/high-value model align closely with the criteria the CrispX program highlights.

The award also recognizes the firm's efforts in planning for the future and improving its systems. Meyer Wilson Werning invests significant resources into upgrading technology, internal processes, and workflow setups.

These improvements help the firm manage large value and high-impact investor claims, including FINRA arbitration matters and other adviser-misconduct cases. Their lawyers work on cases like misleading or high-risk investment advice, breach of fiduciary duty, poor supervision, high-risk private offerings, and other financial adviser-related issues.

Firm culture played a meaningful role in this year's selection. CrispX focuses on groups that improve their field using mentorship, teaching, and public involvement.

Meyer Wilson Werning is a national investment-misconduct and consumer class action law firm with over 25 years of experience representing investors harmed by stockbroker and financial adviser wrongdoing and pursuing class actions nationwide. The firm has recovered more than $350 million for thousands of clients through FINRA arbitration, federal court, and other dispute-resolution forums. The firm handles cases involving unsuitable investments, unauthorized trading, breach of duty, high-risk private offerings, lack of supervision, and other adviser misconduct. Its low-volume, high-value model allows attorneys to dedicate significant time and resources to each matter, preparing every case with the rigor needed for a final hearing. Meyer Wilson Werning also contributes to industry leadership by sharing investor warnings, tracking emerging financial risks, and serving in national roles that support stronger protections for investors. The firm's attorneys continue pursuing accountability across the financial industry and remain committed to protecting investors nationwide.

