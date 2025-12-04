Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR Cold Wave Alert Fog, Weak Sunlight, Sub-Zero Wind Chill Predicted

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR is set for an intense cold spell today, with temperatures dipping sharply and icy winds adding to discomfort. Fog, weak sunlight, and cold-wave conditions may disrupt routine activities across the region

The cold across Delhi-NCR is expected to intensify today, with day and night temperatures likely to drop significantly. According to the weather authorities, cold winds and dense morning fog may further reduce visibility, increasing the overall chill. The department has recommended that residents take precautions as cold-wave conditions may prevail in several pockets.

Despite the possibility of partially clear skies, sunshine is expected to remain faint. Northwest winds of about 15 km/h are likely during the day, contributing to a sharper fall in temperature. These chilly winds may make the weather feel harsher than usual. Night temperatures are predicted to dip considerably, and people stepping out late are advised to stay adequately protected.

In Delhi, the maximum temperature may hover around 22–24°C, while the minimum might fall between 4–6°C-around 3 to 5 degrees below normal. Noida may record around 22°C during the day and nearly 9°C at night. Ghaziabad and Gurugram are expected to remain in a similar range, with maximums of around 21–22°C and minimums around 8°C. Greater Noida, too, may experience maximum temperatures near 22°C and a minimum close to 8°C.

Tomorrow, the sky may remain partly cloudy with light fog in the morning hours. Temperatures are expected to be slightly higher, with maximums between 23–25°C and minimums around 7–9°C. Winds from the northwest are likely to continue at about 15 km/h throughout the day. Despite a slight rise in temperatures, no major change in overall winter conditions is expected, with December remaining predominantly cold.