Kazakhstan's EAEU Trade Takes Dip On Back Of Declining Exports

In Kazakhstan's total foreign trade turnover with EAEU countries, Russia accounted for the largest share, comprising 88.6 percent. The remaining shares were distributed as follows: Kyrgyzstan (7.3 percent), Belarus (3.9 percent), and Armenia (0.2 percent).

Kazakhstan's overall foreign trade turnover for the period of January to September 2025 amounted to $103.4 billion, reflecting a 1.1 percent decline compared to the same period in 2024. This decrease was primarily driven by a 5.1 percent reduction in export value, which totaled $57.5 billion. Conversely, the value of imports saw an increase of 4.5 percent year-on-year, reaching $45.9 billion.