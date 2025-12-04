Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan's EAEU Trade Takes Dip On Back Of Declining Exports

2025-12-04 10:05:24
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 5. Kazakhstan's trade with Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries decreased by 9.8 percent year-on-year in the period from January through September 2025, totaling $21.7 billion, Trend reports via the country's Bureau of National Statistics.

Exports to EAEU countries dropped by 9.8 percent, amounting to $7.3 billion, while imports from the EAEU rose by 0.2 percent to $14.4 billion.

In Kazakhstan's total foreign trade turnover with EAEU countries, Russia accounted for the largest share, comprising 88.6 percent. The remaining shares were distributed as follows: Kyrgyzstan (7.3 percent), Belarus (3.9 percent), and Armenia (0.2 percent).

Kazakhstan's overall foreign trade turnover for the period of January to September 2025 amounted to $103.4 billion, reflecting a 1.1 percent decline compared to the same period in 2024. This decrease was primarily driven by a 5.1 percent reduction in export value, which totaled $57.5 billion. Conversely, the value of imports saw an increase of 4.5 percent year-on-year, reaching $45.9 billion.

