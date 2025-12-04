403
Kazakhstan's EAEU Trade Takes Dip On Back Of Declining Exports
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 5. Kazakhstan's trade with Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries decreased by 9.8 percent year-on-year in the period from January through September 2025, totaling $21.7 billion, Trend reports via the country's Bureau of National Statistics.
Exports to EAEU countries dropped by 9.8 percent, amounting to $7.3 billion, while imports from the EAEU rose by 0.2 percent to $14.4 billion.
