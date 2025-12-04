Trevor Ryan's Master of Arts (Research) explores how performance can revitalise Noongar Country by strengthening cultural identity, language, and community connection. His research combines creative practice with academic inquiry to examine performance as a tool for cultural renewal and storytelling. Drawing on his background in theatre, acting, and arts education, Trevor's work highlights the role of Indigenous performance in preserving heritage, supporting self-determination, and fostering intergenerational knowledge-sharing within Noongar communities.

