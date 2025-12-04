Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Chilly Morning, Cool Day Expected On December 5

Get the latest Hyderabad weather forecast for December 5. Expect a cold day with sun through high clouds, temps between 16-28°C, and a chilly breeze. Plan your day!

Hyderabad is expected to have sun shining through high clouds on December 5. The sky will stay lightly covered, and the overall day will feel cold compared to recent days.

Max temperature: 28°C

Min temperature: 16°C

The maximum temperature will be around 28°C, while the minimum will drop to about 16°C. This means the morning will start off chilly, and the afternoon will stay cool and mild.

The real feel temperature is expected to be around 16°C. Because of the cloud cover and colder air, the day will feel noticeably cooler than the actual readings suggest.

On December 5, the sun will rise at around 6:32 am and set at about 5:41 pm, giving Hyderabad a little more than eleven hours of daylight.

Winds from the east-northeast will blow at about 13 km/h. This steady breeze will add to the cold feeling, especially during the early morning and evening hours.