Local Dates Festival Attracts Large Crowds At Souq Waqif

Doha: The 10th Local Dates Festival at Souq Waqif is attracting large crowds and strong support from Qatari farmers.

On its second day, on Friday, July 25 the festival recorded a supply of 14,884 kilograms of dates, bringing the total quantity delivered in first two days to 33,544 kilograms.

The impressive turnout of both producers and visitors reflects the growing popularity of the festival as a key seasonal event that celebrates the quality and variety of Qatari dates.

Organized by the Ministry of Municipality in collaboration with Souq Waqif, the festival runs until August 7 and offers a unique platform for local farmers to connect directly with consumers, while highlighting the country's agricultural heritage and date cultivation excellence.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Director of the Agricultural Affairs Department at the Ministry of Municipality Youssef Khaled Al-Khulaifi, praised the remarkable progress of the Local Dates Festival, which has reached its 10th edition this year.

Al-Khulaifi noted that the festival began with just 14 participating farms in its first edition.

Today, the number has grown to 114 farms, a reflection of the increasing interest and development in local date production.

“Every year, we are seeing not only higher quantities of dates but also noticeable improvements in quality,” he said.

To further motivate and support farmers, this year's edition introduced a range of incentive competitions.

Awards will be given for categories such as“Top Date Distributor” and“Best Display Table.” In addition, daily prizes will be awarded to visitors, encouraging greater public participation and engagement.

“These incentives are designed to support farmers in a meaningful way, including financial rewards,” Al-Khulaifi explained.

The Ministry is also offering practical support, including free booth space and packaging materials, to help local farms showcase their products at the festival.

Looking ahead, Al-Khulaifi announced that following the current event, a special exhibition for Qatari dates will be organized.

Additionally, the State plans to purchase dates worth QR10m annually from local farms.

These dates will be distributed to countries in need as part of Qatar's international humanitarian initiatives.

“We are proud of how far this festival has come, and we remain committed to supporting our local farmers and promoting Qatari agricultural excellence,” Al-Khulaifi concluded.

As part of the National Food Security Strategy 2030, the Ministry of Municipality continues to support date-producing farms through qualitative initiatives and projects, most notably the establishment of direct marketing outlets such as the Local Date Festival, which enhances agricultural sustainability, supports local production, and contributes to achieving food security and implementing Qatar National Vision 2030.

Running until August 7, the festival is hosted in the eastern square of Souq Waqif, welcoming visitors from 4pm to 9pm on weekdays, and until 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.