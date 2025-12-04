Circular Economy Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Circular Economy market is dominated by a mix of global corporations and regional innovators. Companies are focusing on sustainable production practices, resource-efficient technologies, and closed-loop supply chain solutions to strengthen market presence and drive environmental compliance. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, strategic collaborations, and impactful sustainability initiatives.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Circular Economy Market?

According to our research, Veolia Environnement S.A. led global sales in 2023 with a 1% market share. The Water division of the company is partially involved in circular economy market, provides drinking water treatment and distribution, wastewater treatment solutions and water treatment equipment and technologies. It also offers integrated water resource management systems and services for both municipal and industrial clients.

The Waste Management division of the company is partially involved in circular economy market, provides the collection, treatment and recycling of waste, including hazardous and non-hazardous waste. Services include waste-to-energy processing, product recovery and the management of waste treatment facilities such as landfills and incineration plants.

How Concentrated Is the Circular Economy Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 4% of total market revenue in 2024. This high level of fragmentation reflects the broad scope of circular economy activities, spanning waste management, materials recovery, sustainable manufacturing, and product lifecycle innovation. Leading companies such as Veolia Environnement S.A., Suez Group, and Braskem S.A. dominate through large-scale recycling infrastructure, renewable material innovation, and global sustainability programs, while brands like IKEA, H&M Group, Adidas, and Nike drive adoption through circular product design and supply chain transformation. Meanwhile, smaller firms and startups play a key role in localized circular models, repair services, and resource optimization technologies. As governments and corporations intensify their sustainability commitments, the market is expected to witness greater collaboration, vertical integration, and strategic partnerships, gradually increasing concentration among major players.

. Leading companies include:

o Veolia Environnement S.A. (1%)

o Suez Group (1%)

o Braskem S.A. (0.5%)

o Cisco Systems Inc. (0.3%)

o Coca-Cola Company (0.3%)

o IKEA (0.3%)

o H&M Group (0.2%)

o Adidas Group (0.2%)

o Nike (0.2%)

o Patagonia Inc. (0.2%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

. North America: Enerkem Inc., Cascades Inc., Kruger Inc., GreenMantra Technologies Ltd., ChopValue Manufacturing Ltd., eCycle Solutions Inc., Goodwill Industries International Inc., Rejud Inc., Waste Management Inc. (WM), Flex Ltd., ISB Global Ltd., Generate Capital PBC, Diversys Software Inc., RecycleSmart Solutions Inc., Rubicon Technologies LLC, TerraCycle Inc., and Closed Loop Partners LLC. are some of the leading companies in this region.

. Asia Pacific: Circc Inc., GA Circular Pte. Ltd., The Plastic Bank Foundation, Alibaba Recycling Platform, Tongwei Group Co., Ltd., Superbin Inc., Sukle Inc., Great Wrap Pty Ltd., BlockTexx Pty Ltd., Close the Loop Group Ltd., Attero Recycling Pvt. Ltd., World of Circular Economy (WOCE), India Accelerator Pvt. Ltd. (IA), Namo E-Waste Management Ltd., Mint Innovation Ltd., Again Again Ltd., Samsara Eco Pty Ltd., Circular Australia Ltd., Legrand Australia Pty Ltd., Saahas Zero Waste Pvt. Ltd., Siemens Advanta Consulting GmbH, SK Ecoplant Co., Ltd., SAP SE, Fuyo General Lease Co., Ltd., Veolia Japan K.K., Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Capgemini SE, Dassault Systèmes SE, and The Incubation Network are some of the leading companies in this region.

. Western Europe: Circul'R, Textile ETP, SAFECHEM, Umicore, Freitag, TOMRA, Cirplus, Alba Group, Grover, Fairphone, Van Gansewinkel / Renewi, Bundles, Vestiaire Collective, Back Market, Veolia, Lizee, Phenix, Depop, Winnow, ZigZag Global, Notpla, H&M Group, Northvolt, and ReTuna Återbruksgalleria. are some of the leading companies in this region.

. Eastern Europe: Contec S.A., Reconomy, Bio2Materials, Promateris, Greentronics, Pet Star Recycling, EcoTree Romania, Rethink Polymers, Reciclad'OR, INKI, Geocycle Romania, GreenTech, FLUENSYS, and Undereciclam are some of the leading companies in this region.

. South America: José Batista Sobrinho (JBS) S.A., Circulate Capital LLC, Dow Inc., Ambipar Group S.A., Raízen S.A., and Braskem S.A. are some of the leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

. Advance Textile and Fiber Recycling is transforming textiles and fibers

. Example: The German Institutes of Textile and Fiber Research Denkendorf (DITF) HiPerReF project and CYCLOTEXUM (August 2025) assist in recycling high-performance fibers like carbon and glass for industrial-scale production of composite materials.

. These innovations support sustainable practices and improve material recyclability in the textile sector.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

. Developing advanced recycling and material recovery technologies to strengthen market position

. Enhancing closed-loop production systems

. Focusing on new product launches

. Leveraging strategic acquisitions for market expansion

