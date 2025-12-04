MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Generative AI Is Transforming The Way Both Businesses And Cybercriminals Operate appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Generative artificial intelligence has become a key tool for business development and the evolution of cyberattacks, and will therefore have a profound impact on the digital future in 2026. AI-driven threats are evolving rapidly. As access to AI tools becomes more widespread, cybercriminals are taking advantage of this change in two key ways: by using AI to enhance their capabilities and by attacking organizations and individuals who adopt AI technologies.

Today, platforms such as ChatGPT, Copilot, and Gemini enable companies to improve productivity and automation, but this has significantly expanded the attack surface. According to the latest AI Security Report from Check Point Research, a partner of Soluciones Seguras, more than 51% of companies already use AI services every month. At the same time, attackers are accelerating the use of advanced models to automate data capture campaigns.

Generative AI is transforming the way both businesses and cybercriminals operate. The speed with which they can automate attacks today forces organizations to strengthen their detection and response capabilities just as quickly,” said Joey Milgram, COO of Soluciones Seguras.

Furthermore, critical vulnerabilities persist in markets such as Costa Rica. According to Check Point's latest Intelligence Report, the most common type of vulnerability in the country is Information Disclosure, which affects 87% of organizations, compared to the Latin American average of 73%. This scenario increases the risk of information leaks and facilitates targeted attacks, especially in environments where AI tools are integrated.

Cybersecurity trends for 2026

According to Soluciones Seguras' analysis, these will be the main threats and challenges for the coming year:

1. More aggressive and selective ransomware: Ransomware attacks will continue to increase and evolve into more targeted and sophisticated campaigns. Cybercriminals will target organizations with payment capabilities and sensitive data, combining encryption, information theft, and public extortion (double/triple extortion).

2. Advanced AI-driven threats: Artificial intelligence will become a central element in attack tactics. Malicious AI models (dark AI models) designed for offensive activities will emerge, as will fake platforms posing as legitimate tools, and an increase in the theft and hijacking of AI accounts accompanied by jailbreaking techniques. Likewise, generative models will enable the creation and optimization of faster and more evasive malware, as well as the analysis of large volumes of data to identify vulnerabilities and more effective intrusion routes.

3. AI-powered social engineering: The use of AI will increase to generate highly personalized phishing attacks, voice and image deepfakes, automated fraud, and real-time identity manipulation, making detection difficult for users and traditional systems.

4. New data protection regulations: Countries in the region will strengthen their regulatory frameworks, promoting stricter rules on privacy, incident reporting, and responsible use of AI-based technologies.

5. Protection of critical infrastructure: Sectors such as energy, healthcare, telecommunications, and transportation will continue to be priority targets for cyberattacks. This will require greater investment in OT/ICS security to ensure operational continuity and resilience of essential services.

6. People-centered security: The user will continue to be the most vulnerable point. The use of unauthorized AI tools (Shadow AI), data loss due to bad practices, emerging vulnerabilities in generative applications, and techniques such as prompt injection will increase human risk. Training, governance, and good internal practices will be essential to mitigate this risk.

7. The cloud under constant threat: The cloud will remain one of the main vectors of attack. With the expansion of hybrid, multi-cloud, SaaS, and Edge environments, organizations will face fragmented ecosystems, misaligned controls, and an ever-growing attack surface, increasing exposure to data theft, unauthorized access, and security breaches.

“In 2026, cybersecurity will require constant vigilance and a preventive culture. AI is no longer an emerging threat; it has become a factor that redefines the current risk for all industries,” Milgram added.

