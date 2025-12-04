Words For A Wounded World Mark Richard Ballard

MENAFN - GetNews)



In a World Crying Out for Truth, Healing, and Hope-A New Voice Emerges with Words That Speak Straight to the Soul

There are seasons in history when the world seems to ache all at once. Pain rises like a tide. Confusion settles like fog. And hearts-young and old-search through the noise for something real... something steady... something true.

We are living in such a moment.

Across communities and cultures, people are quietly wrestling with identity, battling doubt, grieving loss, and longing for God in a world that has forgotten Him. Many feel wounded-by life, by sin, by the weight of their own unanswered questions. Yet in this ache, God continues to speak. He speaks in Scripture. He speaks in stillness. He speaks in the whispered prayers of those who seek Him.

And now, He speaks through a new and powerful offering: WORDS FOR A WOUNDED WORLD: Scriptural Poems of Truth and Hope to Awaken, Convict, and Heal by Christian author and Bible teacher Mark Richard.

A Book Already Making an Impact

Even in its early release, Words for a Wounded World is resonating deeply with readers-so deeply that it has earned the distinction of being the #1 New Release in Christian Wisdom Literature on Amazon. This recognition affirms what early readers have already discovered: this book carries a message our generation urgently needs.

A Book Born from Real Wounds and Real Encounters with God

This is not merely a poetry collection-it is a spiritual encounter.

Words for a Wounded World emerged from real ministry conversations with real people facing doubt, anxiety, identity struggles, and sorrow. Each poem speaks life into dark places, calling hearts back to the timeless truth of Scripture.

This Spirit-led collection features sixteen Scripture-inspired,“hymn-like” poems, each paired with:



Full biblical references

Devotional insights Reflection questions for personal or group study

Across four transformative sections- Foundations of Truth... Wisdom & Identity... Standing Firm... and Warnings & A Call to Action -Mark invites readers into a deeper, awakening encounter with God.

A Voice Forged by Redemption

Mark Richard writes from a life radically transformed by grace. After leaving behind a decades-long sexually sinful lifestyle to follow Jesus wholeheartedly, Mark now ministers with courage, compassion, and unwavering devotion to biblical truth. His writing is theologically grounded, deeply personal, and rooted in the conviction that the Word of God still heals, frees, and transforms.

Teaching Pastor and author Paige Michael Williams writes:“This collection is not just words on a page; it is an invitation to draw closer to the heart of God... a work that will stand the test of time.”

A Timely Gift for a Shaken Generation

In an age marked by spiritual confusion, moral drift, and emotional strain, Words for a Wounded World offers clarity, conviction, and hope. Whether you're seeking renewal, guidance, or a deeper walk with God, this book leads you back to the One who still speaks peace into storms.

Now Available Worldwide

Words for a Wounded World is available now on:



Amazon: Barnes and Noble:

A world longing for answers needs the Word of God more than ever. Let this be the book that draws you back to Him.

Experience the poems. Sit with the Scriptures. Let the truth heal your wounds. And step into the hope Christ freely gives.

Get your copy today, and share the gift of truth and healing with a world that desperately needs it.