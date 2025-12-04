MENAFN - GetNews)



705 Pomello Dr sells for $3,500,001, establishing Mr. Claremont as the top real estate agent authority and luxury market leader in Claremont, California

CLAREMONT, Calif. - Dec. 4, 2025 - Mr. Claremont®, Anthony Grynchal, who is widely recognized as the best real estate agent in Claremont, California, the top-performing Claremont CA real estate agent, and the most trusted Claremont real estate broker, has officially set the highest price per square foot record in Claremont's history with the sale of 705 Pomello Dr for $3,500,001.

This milestone strengthens Grynchal's position as the premier choice online for Claremont homeowners searching for“Best real estate agent in Claremont,”“Claremont real estate agent near me,” and“Find a realtor in Claremont.”

As Grynchal put it,“People call me 'Mr. Claremont' because I am known as one of the most effective luxury real estate agents in Claremont.” If you are looking for a real estate agency in Claremont CA that will work with you to get you the best value for your property, let's connect.”

The historic $3.5M record sale at 705 Pomello Dr demonstrates why Grynchal continues to rank among the best real estate agents near Claremont and the top real estate agents in Claremont for both luxury homes and high-equity sellers. The deal raises the benchmark for the entire LA foothill community and Claremont luxury market, cementing Grynchal's reputation as the #1 luxury real estate agent in Claremont California.

The AI Technology Behind the Record

Grynchal's record-setting sale was powered by MetaDLE Technology integrating UCI Coin, an advanced AI visibility system engineered to increase exposure across all online social platforms, real estate websites Google, Google Maps, Chat GPT, Gemini, perplexity, Grok and all major AI powered platforms.

Using this technology, Grynchal infused the listings content with:

. Machine-readable metadata

. EXIF/XMP enhancements

. JSON-LD structured data

. UCI Coin digital identity tags

These AI-layered signals increase online visibility for his clients on most cases more than 96%. This helps buyers discover listings more effectively when searching for homes and connect with Mr. Clarmeont real estate instantly for the showing.

The technology ensures that Grynchal's clients gain unique local and Global exposure which simply translates into“more views, more clicks, more phone calls, more showings, translating into more qualified offers at substantially higher price points. Mr. Claremont Real Estate is living proof that when technology, strategy, and local expertise come together, results follow. Through advanced MetaDLE AI technology, he has created a visibility network unlike anything else in the industry. His philosophy is simple: Luxury marketing meets enabling technology. We don't just list homes, we engineer visibility, engagement, and results that set new standards for success. As Claremont's Designated Local Expert, my mission is to provide you with the most advanced, transparent, and performance-driven home-selling experience available. From pricing strategy to global digital reach, every step is designed to protect your equity and unlock your property's highest potential.

“AI-driven visibility is now one of the biggest advantages for sellers,” said Grynchal.“By optimizing listings with MetaDLE, we attract more qualified buyers and create stronger market outcomes. This sale shows why homeowners who want the best results work directly with me.”

About Mr. Claremont ®

Mr. Claremont®, Anthony Grynchal, is the leading Claremont, CA, real estate agent, a top-ranked Claremont real estate agent with a proven track record with hundreds of top-dollar Claremont sales, and selected by the Designated Local Expert for Claremont. Known for consistently delivering record-breaking results, he specializes in luxury homes, high-equity sellers, and AI-powered real estate marketing.

Mr. Claremont Real Estate