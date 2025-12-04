Ninth China (Shenzhen) Innovation & Entrepreneurship International Competition Finals Successfully Conclude

MENAFN - GetNews) The Finals of 9th China (Shenzhen) Innovation & Entrepreneurship International Competition concluded successfully on December 2 at the Qianhai International Conference Center. Twenty-one elite projects from seven key global industries competed intensely. The championship was awarded to "SiPhi Silicon-Photonics Innovation: Co Package Optics Array", a project recognized for its disruptive technology, robust business model, and vast market potential.







Guided by the vision of "foster global connections, embrace innovative prospects," the competition aligned with Shenzhen's "20+8" industrial cluster strategy. Seven industry tracks have been established: new-generation electronic information, digital and fashion, high-end equipment manufacturing, green and low-carbon, new materials, biomedicine and health, and marine economy were selected through overseas heats in 11 global innovation hubs, aiming to inject "global momentum" into Shenzhen's high-quality development.

The judging panel comprised leading figures from academia, investment, and industry. The finals employed a rigorous "8mins+7mins" presentation and Q&A format. Showcased projects spanned frontier fields: AI management frameworks from Sydney, gene-editing biotech from London, and advanced laser manufacturing from Barcelona.

The winning photonics project aims to drastically boost GPU efficiency, addressing supply-chain challenges. "Shenzhen is truly a 'treasure land' for us, offering a complete industrial chain, abundant talent, and supportive policies" said Marcus Yang, representative of the winning team. "Here, we aim to collaborate with upstream and downstream partners to build a thriving industry ecosystem."

To accelerate the market integration of innovative outcomes, the competition featured an "Interactive Session." Following the pitches, observers from investment institutions, industrial parks, and enterprises are guided to have a matching talk in the negotiation zones. This session significantly enhanced industry alignment efficiency.A prize pool exceeding RMB 8 million and support from over 50 venture capital firms underscored the competition's scale.

Since 2016, the China (Shenzhen) Innovation& Entrepreneurship International Competition has evolved into a vital platform for integrating international innovation into the city's growth, with many past competitors maturing into national high-tech enterprises, demonstrating the fruitful synergy between Shenzhen and global ingenuity.