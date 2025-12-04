Dr. Hamed Taheri, MD, FACS, FSVS, RPVI, Warns: Untreated Venous Insufficiency And Varicose Veins Can Lead To Life-Altering Complications

MENAFN - GetNews) As a board-certified vascular surgeon with fellowship training and over ten years of dedicated practice in Southern California, Dr. Hamed Taheri has treated thousands of patients suffering from chronic venous disease. Each week, he witnesses the devastating consequences when venous insufficiency is ignored or improperly managed: painful swelling, permanent skin damage, and debilitating ulcers that can take months or years to heal, if they heal at all.







The human circulatory system is a closed loop. The heart pumps oxygen-rich blood through arteries, which branch into millions of microscopic capillaries, where oxygen and nutrients are exchanged for cellular waste. The veins then carry this deoxygenated blood back to the heart and lungs-against gravity. To accomplish this challenge, leg veins are equipped with one-way valves that open toward the heart and snap shut to prevent backward flow. In specific individuals-especially women who have had multiple pregnancies, people who stand for long periods, those with a family history of venous issues, or those carrying extra weight-these veins can stretch and dilate. The valves no longer close properly, leading to a condition known as venous reflux.

Over time, this reflux builds up pressure in the smaller veins just beneath the skin. These veins can enlarge, elongate, and twist into the bulging, rope-like varicose veins that many recognize. Even more concerning is what occurs deeper within the tissues: blood stagnates, red blood cells break down, and iron leaks into the skin, triggering chronic inflammation. This results in progressive, irreversible damage-such as brownish discoloration (hemosiderin staining), thickening of the skin (lipodermatosclerosis), relentless itching, swelling, night cramps, and in advanced cases, painful venous leg ulcers that may never heal without aggressive intervention. Left untreated, patients face a dramatically increased risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism-potentially life-threatening complications.







At Aurses Healthcare, Dr. Hamed Taheri emphasizes a comprehensive approach to treating venous issues. We refuse to address only the visible varicose veins while overlooking the underlying disease. Each patient receives a meticulous history and physical examination, followed by a physician-performed, state-of-the-art diagnostic venous duplex ultrasound, personally interpreted by Dr. Hamed Taheri -not just a technician. This thorough approach allows us to pinpoint the exact source of reflux and create a tailored treatment plan for each patient's unique needs.

Our gold-standard procedures target all aspects of venous insufficiency. For patients concerned with the cosmetic appearance of their veins, we offer a dedicated cosmetic vein clinic where spider veins and reticular veins are permanently eliminated through precise sclerotherapy injections.







At Aurses Healthcare, we place a strong emphasis on prevention and patient education. We guide every individual on the essentials of proper compression therapy, weight management, exercise regimens, and leg elevation techniques. These practices are crucial for ensuring long-term treatment success and preventing recurrence. Additionally, post-procedure surveillance ultrasounds performed by Dr. Hamed Taheri ensure complete resolution of reflux.

Venous insufficiency is not merely a cosmetic issue; it is a progressive, chronic disease that, when ignored, can significantly diminish mobility, comfort, and quality of life. Early, comprehensive intervention can prevent years of suffering and thousands of dollars in wound care costs.

If you or a loved one is experiencing leg pain, swelling, heaviness, itching, skin changes, or visible varicose veins, do not wait for an ulcer to form. Schedule a comprehensive venous evaluation at Aurses Healthcare today by calling (562) 435-0862 or visiting us at 1045 Atlantic Ave, Suite 512, Long Beach, California, 90813.

Hamed Taheri, MD, FACS, FSVS, RPVI

Board-Certified Vascular Surgeon