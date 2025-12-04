“WASHINGTON” by Thomas J. Gebhardt III Earns Multiple Awards and Bestseller Status as a Gripping and Unforgettable Book

The powerful and haunting novel Washington by Thomas J. Gebhardt III continues its rise as a breakout work of contemporary fiction, earning multiple awards and becoming a certified Amazon bestseller. The novel peaked at number one, number six, and number eleven across three Amazon categories, solidifying its place as a must-read for audiences seeking emotionally resonant storytelling with real-world impact.

Washington began as a National Novel Writing Month project and evolved into a deeply personal and socially conscious narrative written during one of the most challenging periods in the author's life. As a healthcare worker providing occupational therapy to the elderly at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gebhardt balanced long, demanding shifts with the unfolding manuscript that would later become a crowdfunded success on Indiegogo under the working title The Anti-School Shooting Love Story.

The novel's production brought together top-tier creative talent. Its editor has collaborated with internationally acclaimed authors James Dashner, Gayle Forman, and Emily XR Pan, while the cover designer has created work for bestselling thriller icon Dean Koontz. In preparation for the book's release, Gebhardt reached out to charities and spoke directly with survivors, educators, parents, and community members, grounding the story in authentic experiences and perspectives.

Critics have responded with resounding praise. Literary Titan awarded Washington its esteemed Literary Titan Gold Book Award and described the novel as gripping, raw, and devastatingly real. Their review calls the story“part coming-of-age tale, part psychological drama, and part social warning,” highlighting the visceral authenticity of ninth grader Evan's emotional descent and the heartbreaking inevitability of the tragedy that looms over the narrative. Literary Titan wrote,“The writing feels unfiltered and close, like you're sitting in Evan's head. It's haunting. It's frustrating. It's heartbreakingly believable.” The review commends Gebhardt for his cinematic style, emotional precision, and refusal to offer easy answers. Instead, the novel lingers as a stark reminder of the overlooked signs and silences that precede unthinkable violence.

Washington is also the foundational work in Gebhardt's broader storytelling universe. The author later wrote Washington Reunion as part of Everyday Rainbows, which takes place ten years after the events of Washington and expands upon the emotional and thematic landscape introduced in the original novel.

With its unflinching honesty and poignant portrayal of youth in crisis, Washington continues to resonate with readers including teachers, parents, students, mental health advocates, and anyone who values fiction that illuminates urgent social issues with compassion and clarity.

About the Author

Thomas J. Gebhardt III has been writing for more than a decade while working full-time in healthcare as an occupational therapy practitioner in the hospital setting. He lives in his hometown of Honolulu, Hawaii with his wife and two sons. In addition to Washington, he is the author of Smiling Faceless Woman, a work informed by extensive research that included expert interviews, conversations with a paranormal investigator and a preacher, and solo visits to haunted locations. His writing is heavily influenced by pop culture including films, television, music, comic books, video games, anime, and manga.

