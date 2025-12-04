Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Toronto Stock Exchange, Emerge Commerce Ltd., The View From The C-Suite


2025-12-04 07:06:28
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - Ghassan Halazon, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Emerge Commerce Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV: ECOM), shares the Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.


Cannot view this video? Visit:

The "View From The C-Suite" video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. These videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest "View From The C-Suite" visit .

About Emerge Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM)

Emerge Commerce Ltd is a diversified, rapidly growing acquirer and operator of e-commerce brands. The firm's network of subscription and marketplace e-commerce sites provide its members with access to pet products, premium meat and groceries, outdoor gear, golf and other experiences. Its e-commerce portfolio includes WholesalePet, trulocal, BattlBox, UnderPar, JustGolfStuff, CarnivoreClub, WagJag, and BeRightBack.

To learn more, visit:

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

MEDIA CONTACT:
 Ghassan Halazon
Founder and Chief Executive Officer
Emerge Commerce Ltd.
...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

