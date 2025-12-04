403
Podcast: Reclaiming Confidence In A Chaotic Marketing Landscape
(MENAFN- PRovoke) In this episode of the PRovoke Media Podcast, Diana Marszalek talks with Michael Kempner, founder and CEO of MikeWorldWide, about a growing“crisis of confidence” inside companies. Despite unprecedented access to data, tools and technology, many leaders feel paralyzed by volatility, shifting expectations and the pressure to make decisions in an environment where the stakes seem higher than ever. Marszalek and Kempner explore how agencies can help clients regain clarity and move with greater conviction. Their conversation covers the forces driving uncertainty, the role of precision and more predictive approaches, and what it means for agencies to provide true partnership in a landscape where confidence is becoming a critical currency.
