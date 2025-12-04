Authid Selected To Biometrically Secure Identities For Online Educational Services At Correctional Facilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fastest-growing educational technology leader replaces homegrown solution with authID to enable authentication, protect privacy, and prevent fraud for distance learning in complex environments

DENVER, CO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID (Nasdaq: AUID), a leader in biometric identity authentication, today announced it was selected by an east coast-based innovative technology organization, serving the criminal justice sector, providing high quality education, reentry and rehabilitation resources for both adult and juvenile incarcerated individuals, to provide biometric identity proofing and authentication through its platform for administrators, staff, support teams, and justice-impacted constituents.

authID was chosen to replace the organization's existing homegrown biometric authentication solution, after they conducted a comprehensive evaluation and selection process, including a proof-of-concept.

Through the selection process, authID was able to demonstrate several points of superior performance in biometric identity assurance:





Security and spoofing resistance: authID's PrivacyKeyTM technology, protects against the sophisticated attack attempts common in correctional facilities.



Ease of Maintenance: authID provides a managed solution, allowing the client to focus on core product innovation rather than maintaining biometric infrastructure.



Reliability and uptime: authID's superior uptime SLA meets the client's critical need for continuous biometric authentication.



Implementation timeline: Quick 2-week deployment capability.



Privacy and compliance: Privacy Key technology creates no honeypot of biometric data, which are deleted after each transaction.



Credential refresh: As juvenile users age, PrivacyKey can automatically refresh their credential without the need to re-enroll

authID's solution will provide biometric authentication to secure the identities of facility administrators and staff as well as internal product and customer support teams. In addition, authID will be used to verify incarcerated individuals using the client's services in correctional facilities, where PrivacyKey will be of primary importance. authID's cloud-based platform requires no personal devices, an operational advantage in such facilities where they are unavailable.

authID's ProofTM solution will provide initial biometric identity verification, ensuring that all users are who they claim to be, and establishing a biometric root of trust for authID's VerifiedTM solution to leverage in authentication, replacing username and password without the need to collect PII. Underlying these solutions is PrivacyKey, which replaces facial images with unphishable public keys, allowing for revocation as needed, while also enabling deduplication and identity search, thereby preventing multiple account enrollment by the same individual (critical for fraud prevention).

“ We are proud to help support this organization as it serves municipal, state and federal clients, and happy to partner with a forward-thinking company with a commitment to security, compliance and privacy in a highly-regulated industry,” said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID.“We will be providing high-security authentication in settings where users are known for clever system penetration testing and attack attempts. Our unique ability to refresh biometrics while not storing them will also help in the privacy and management of these sensitive identities.”

Besides eliminating the need for maintaining a homegrown authentication solution and freeing up staff for product innovation, authID's reliability and uptime is critical to user experience as well as operational requirements. authID's technology for biometric authentication also lays the foundation for future initiatives for agentic AI, as it allows its entire client base to grow its capabilities with AI agents. With a rapid, two-week implementation and multiple methods for integration, authID enables a simplified deployment requiring fewer resources. This further allows the client to concentrate on its core mission to empower incarcerated persons to rebrand themselves through education and explore new directions in their lives.

This agreement represents an expansion of authID's biometric authentication into the distance learning market, adding to its client base that leverages the authID platform to identify students as they engage with educational content and achieve online testing certification.

