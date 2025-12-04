Cold Weather Home Comfort Hacks

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSION, Kan., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) As temperatures drop and cozy season sets in, keeping your home comfortable doesn't mean undergoing a full-scale renovation. In fact, with a few smart upgrades, you can create a warm, inviting space – while improving your home's energy efficiency, too.









Before the chill sets in, consider these cool-weather comfort hacks, inspired by the experts at Simonton Windows & Doors, who have delivered high-quality replacement windows and patio doors designed to enhance the appearance, security and comfort of homes around the country for more than 75 years.

Install a Smart Thermostat

One of the easiest ways to increase comfort while also reducing heating costs, installing a smart thermostat allows for automatic temperature adjustment, keeping your home warm while it's occupied and conserving energy when you're away. Over time, these intelligent devices learn your schedule and habits, and can be controlled remotely from a smartphone to let you turn on the heat prior to arriving back at home.

Replace Older Windows

If your windows are drafty or difficult to open, it may be time to upgrade. Modern replacement windows can dramatically improve energy efficiency and insulation. High-quality options from Simonton, including DaylightMax and 6200 Sliding Windows and 5500 and 6500 Double Hung Windows, meet the highest standards of performance and reliability, having successfully earned the prestigious Good Housekeeping Seal following rigorous testing. Designed with security and weather resistance in mind, these windows are known for their durability, wide range of styles and advanced energy-saving features.





“This is a testament to the unwavering commitment we have to bring the best products to building professionals and homeowners,” said Kate Land, vice president of product and innovation at Cornerstone Building Brands, parent company of Simonton.“For more than 75 years, the Simonton brand has given homeowners confidence that they are investing in windows that truly deliver the highest quality and performance. This recognition solidifies our place as an industry leader customers can rely on.”

Add Insulating Window Treatments

Window treatments can do more than just add a design element to your home's interior. Options like layered drapes, thermal curtains or cellular shades can help reduce heat loss. Remember to open your curtains or blinds during the day to let in natural light and close them at night to trap warmth and keep your spaces comfortable. This can also help circulate the air in your home and reduce the chances of condensation on your windows when the temperature dips.

Seal Gaps and Keep Weatherstripping Clean

Even the smallest of gaps around windows or doors can allow cold air to seep in. Check weatherstripping for wear and tear, replace as needed and use expandable foam or caulk to seal large gaps. Keeping the areas around doors and windows clean can also help maintain a tight seal and prevent winter's chill from invading your comfortable space.

Upgrade Patio Doors

Old or inefficient patio doors can let in drafts and drive up energy bills. Replacing them with energy-efficient models, such as Simonton Contemporary Sliding Patio Doors, can help maintain comfort and enhance your home's appearance. Fully customizable with a wide range of colors, interior woodgrains and hardware finishes, the doors are designed with a narrow frame for more natural light without sacrificing energy efficiency. Plus, optional high-density SmartCore foam can further improve thermal efficiency, allowing you to enjoy winter's beauty from the comfort of the indoors.

Add Insulation

Inspect your attic, basement, garage and crawl spaces for spots where insulation may be lacking. An easy and affordable way to retain heat and improve efficiency, adding pre-cut insulation into bays between ceiling joists or blowing in loose-fill insulation over the existing layer can help keep your home warmer all season long.

By making a few smart upgrades and prepping your space for the cold weather ahead, you can maximize comfort and energy efficiency. To ensure your home stays comfortable this winter and beyond, visit for more solutions.

Michael French

...

1-888-824-3337

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at and Family Features is a division of 4media group, the global strategic communications agency built for brands that want results.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at