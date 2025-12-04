TOMI Environmental Solutions To Present At The 2025 Sidoti Year End Investor Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist brand of products, announced today that it will be presenting at the Sidoti Year End Investor Conference being held virtually on December 10-11, 2025. Dr. Halden Shane, CEO and Chairman of the Board, and David Vanston, Chief Financial Officer, will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

Company Presentation Details

Event: Sidoti Year End Investor Conference

Date: Thursday, December 11, 2025

Time: 2:30 PM ET

TOMITM Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMITM Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology ® (BITTM) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BITTM solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHPTM) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.



