TOMI Environmental Solutions To Present At The 2025 Sidoti Year End Investor Conference
Company Presentation Details
Event: Sidoti Year End Investor Conference
Date: Thursday, December 11, 2025
Time: 2:30 PM ET
Register to watch the virtual presentation here.
TOMITM Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®
TOMITM Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology ® (BITTM) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BITTM solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHPTM) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.
Legal Disclaimer:
