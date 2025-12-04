Mission Produce® To Release Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Thursday, December 18, 2025
Conference Call Details
The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-9039 or for international callers by dialing (201) 689-8470. A replay of the call will be available through January 1, 2026, by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13751793.
The live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the News & Events section on the Company's Investor Relations website at An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.
About Mission Produce, Inc.:
Mission Produce (Nasdaq: AVO) is a global leader in the worldwide fresh produce business, delivering fresh Hass avocados and mangos to retail, wholesale and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. Since 1983, Mission Produce has been sourcing, producing and distributing fresh Hass avocados, and today also markets mangos and grows blueberries as part of its diversified portfolio. The Company is vertically integrated and owns five state-of-the-art packing facilities across the U.S., Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. With sourcing capabilities across 20+ premium growing regions, the company provides a year-round supply of premium fresh fruit. Mission's global distribution network includes strategically positioned forward distribution centers across key markets throughout North America, China, Europe, and the UK, offering value-added services such as ripening, bagging, custom packing and logistical management. For more information, please visit .
Contacts:
Investor Relations Contact:
ICR
Jeff Sonnek
646-277-1263
...
Media:
Jenna Aguilera
Marketing Content and Communications Manager
Mission Produce, Inc.
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BINPAY Obtains El Salvador DASP Licence From CNAD, Cementing Its Lead In Regulated Crypto Payments
CommentsNo comment