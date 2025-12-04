Alpine Banks Of Colorado Announces Retirement Of Two Directors

"Steve and Linda's leadership have shaped not just our bank, but the lives of countless people in Colorado,” said Alpine Bank President and Vice Chairman Glen Jammaron.“We're grateful for their wisdom and friendship, and while we'll miss their voices at the table, their impact will always be part of who we are.”

Briggs moved to the Roaring Fork Valley in 1974 from New York with his wife Geri. He started as a teller in Snowmass and holds the distinction of being Alpine Bank's first management trainee. During his 45-year career with the bank, Briggs was named president of the Basalt branch in 1980, then Snowmass in 1987 and he opened Alpine Bank Aspen in 1990.

Elected to the board in 1982, Briggs has also been deeply involved in community organizations, including the Aspen Chamber of Commerce, Aspen Medical Foundation, Neighbor to Neighbor and The Buddy Program.

"Alpine Bank has been more than a career, it's been a family and a community,” said Briggs.“I am proud of what we've built together and the relationships that have grown along the way. Serving our customers and supporting the Roaring Fork Valley has been the honor of a lifetime."

Childears joined Alpine Bank's board in July 2020, bringing decades of banking experience and nonprofit leadership. She served as president and CEO of the Daniels Fund, CEO of Young Americans Bank and held executive roles at Equitable Bank of Littleton and First National Bank Corporation.

Her accolades include the Del Hock Lifetime Achievement Award and recognition among Colorado's 25 Most Powerful Women. Childears is also very giving of her time, having served on countless nonprofit boards in the Denver metro area. She and her husband Don look forward to traveling and continuing their mentorship of young people in Colorado.

"Joining Alpine Bank's board was an opportunity to work alongside people who truly care about Colorado communities,” said Childears.“I've valued every moment of contributing to a bank that prioritizes integrity and service.”

Looking ahead, the Company anticipates being actively engaged in identifying new leaders to join the Company board and the board of Alpine Bank.

"As we celebrate Linda and Steve's remarkable contributions, we're also excited about the future” said Jammaron.“Alpine Bank seeks leaders who share our vision and commitment to Colorado. This ensures our board continues to reflect the values that have guided us for more than 50 years.”

About Alpine Banks of Colorado

