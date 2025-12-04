VCI Global Announces Spin-Off Of VCCG At US$168 Million Valuation As Part Of Dual-Track IPO Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to Retain 30% Ownership as VCCG Moves Toward Independent Listing, Unlocking Subsidiary Value and Sharpening VCIG's Technology-Focused Growth Model

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the“Company”) today announced that it has approved the spin-off of its capital markets advisory subsidiary, V Capital Consulting Group (“VCCG”), at a valuation of US$168 million. Following the listing, VCI Global will retain a 30% equity interest in VCCG, supporting the Company's transition toward a more focused, technology-driven business model and a strengthened balance sheet.

The transaction marks the first execution of VCI Global's newly introduced dual-track IPO strategy, an initiative designed to unlock subsidiary value, improve capital efficiency, and create clearer operating verticals aligned with long-term growth priorities.

Dual-Track IPO Strategy: Building Distinct Pathways for Scalable Growth

Track 1: 100% Pre-Money Carve-Out IPOs (Core Technology Divisions)



V Gallant Limited (“V Gallant”): provides Enterprise Data and AI solutions, including AI Infrastructure, AI Analytics Platform, AI Security & Consulting Services, Cybersecurity & ISO Certification Consulting to support digital transformation in emerging markets Smart Bridge Technologies Limited (“Smart Bridge”): develops stablecoin infrastructure and provides digital asset and real-world asset (RWA) advisory solutions for institutional and enterprise adoption

Track 2: 30% Retained Spin-Off IPOs (Mature Portfolio Division)



V Capital Consulting Group Limited (“VCCG”): provides listing (IPO) consultancy and business strategy advisory, leveraging regional expertise to guide high-growth companies and optimize capital structures

VC Real Estate Limited (“VCRE”): property investment and development, focusing on commercial and residential assets across Southeast Asia VCI Energy Limited (“VCI Energy”): develops renewable energy and infrastructure projects, with a focus on clean energy generation and storage, sovereign energy frameworks, and strategic partnerships across Asia



This dual-track structure enables VCI Global to progressively surface the intrinsic value of its subsidiaries while preserving long-term strategic upside across key portfolio companies.

The spin-off of VCCG converts internal business value into market-recognized equity assets, enhancing balance sheet flexibility without shareholder dilution. It also enables VCCG to pursue its own capital-raising initiatives and listing objectives independently, providing greater operational autonomy. At the Group level, the spin-off reinforces VCI Global's strategy to allocate resources toward its highest-growth technology verticals, including AI, GPU infrastructure, cybersecurity, and digital asset infrastructure.

“The spin-off of VCCG at US$168 million valuation represents an important milestone as we align our structure with the Group's long-term strategic direction. Our dual-track IPO strategy is designed to unlock value systematically while ensuring that VCI Global focuses on our highest-growth technology verticals. VCCG's transition onto an independent listing pathway underscores our commitment to capital discipline, stronger governance, and long-term shareholder value creation,” said Dato' Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

About V Capital Consulting Group Limited

V Capital Consulting Group, a spin-off and subsidiary of VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG), is a consulting firm specializing in capital markets advisory services across pre-IPO, IPO, and post-IPO phases, as well as merger and acquisition advisory services. Our team of experienced consultants is recognized for its in-depth knowledge and proven track record of delivering impactful results.

With a core team of experts in corporate finance, capital markets, and legal advisory, we empower clients to navigate complex market landscapes, anticipate challenges, and seize business opportunities.

To date, VCCG has successfully assisted notable companies in securing Nasdaq listings, including Founder Group Limited, YY Group Holding Limited, and others.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited is a cross-sector platform builder at the forefront of technology and financial architecture. The Company focuses on developing and scaling platforms across artificial intelligence, encrypted data infrastructure, digital treasury systems, and next-generation capital markets solutions.

By integrating technology innovation with financial ecosystems, VCI Global enables enterprises, governments, and institutions to capture opportunities in the evolving digital economy. The Company's strategy is centered on building scalable platforms that deliver resilience, efficiency, and long-term value across multiple high-growth sectors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words“intends,”“may,”“will,”“plans,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“projects,”“predicts,”“estimates,”“aims,”“believes,”“hopes,”“potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

