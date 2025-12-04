21Shares Launches First Leveraged SUI ETF On Nasdaq After SEC Approval

21Shares on Thursday launched the first leveraged SUI ETF (TXXS) on Nasdaq after receiving approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The '21Shares 2x SUI ETF' offers leveraged exposure to Sui. It aims to deliver 200% of the token's daily performance through derivatives. Like other leveraged products, it is structured for traders seeking amplified returns linked to Sui's price movements.

The debut comes shortly after 21Shares filed plans for a spot SUI ETF, which remains under SEC review. If approved, the spot fund would expand institutional access to the Sui ecosystem.

At the time of writing, Sui's price had gained 1.3% over the last hour, though it was still down 0.6% over the past day. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the altcoin trended in 'bullish' territory, accompanied by 'high' levels of chatter.

