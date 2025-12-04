Putin's India Visit Key For Bilateral Ties, Economic Goals: Expert

Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India is being seen as a significant diplomatic event, given the current global landscape. Former Indian diplomat Rajiv Bhatia highlights the importance of this visit, citing India's relations with the US, the Ukraine war, and recent G20 developments.

Speaking with ANI, Bhatia said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India was very important, as it was his first since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, adding that the focus of the visit is expected to be on strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in economic areas. "I regard this as a very important visit, like most other observers, and there are reasons for it. The first visit by the Russian President since the Ukraine war, the first visit since tensions between India and the US reached a certain level, and certainly the first visit after the recent developments relating to G20. So there are many other dimensions as well. But we can say that, first of all, the focus will be on bilateral relations and how to deepen and strengthen this relationship. And I think the limelight will be on the economic dimensions," he said.

Navigating Economic Goals

Bhatia noted that while India and Russia have set a trade target of $100 billion by 2030, achieving this goal will require addressing systemic issues and adopting a comprehensive approach covering investment, technology, and science. "We all know that trade is still very low, although there is now talk of the target of $100 billion by 2030. It is doable, but it's going to be an uphill climb unless some systemic factors are properly addressed. I think it's important to have a broad approach, a comprehensive approach covering investment, technology, science, and technical cooperation, etc., before you will see that target being achieved," he said.

Coordination on Multilateral Fronts

Bhatia also emphasised the need for closer coordination between India and Russia on multilateral platforms such as BRICS and the G20. He expressed hope that the visit will lead to a better understanding of these issues, especially given the challenges facing the G20. "But beyond that, I think I would expect that we develop close coordination and mutual understanding on some of the important multilateral groupings such as BRICS and G20. BRICS is still in good shape, though it's attracting negative attention from some Western powers. But the G20 needs immediate attention because if the G20 heads into a crisis, all the hard work countries, including India, have done under its presidency could go to waste. And therefore, I think I hope that the immediate future of G20 will also be discussed in the agenda for talks today and tomorrow," he said.

Putin, on his first visit to India in 4 years, was given a traditional welcome with a cultural dance at the airport, after which the two leaders departed in the same vehicle. He will be in India from November 4-5. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)