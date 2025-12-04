Batt Cables Supports Grid Connection For Kemble Solar Farm, A Major Step For UK Clean Energy

MENAFN - Pressat) Kemble Solar Farm, currently under construction on land southwest of Kemble in Gloucestershire, represents one of the UK's most ambitious solar power initiatives. Developed by Aura Power in partnership with the Bathurst Estate, the project is designed to generate up to 49.9 MW of renewable electricity, supplying enough power for approximately 14,441 homes each year. Once operational, it is expected to prevent an estimated 25,787 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, contributing meaningfully toward local and national carbon reduction targets.

Project Overview and Purpose

Kemble Solar Farm addresses the dual need for transitioning to low-carbon energy and strengthening energy independence in the UK. Operating without government subsidy, the solar farm demonstrates the potential for renewable technologies to compete on a commercial basis with fossil fuel generation. In addition to helping to decarbonise the energy grid, the project aims to stabilise energy prices and generate regional investment.

The farm will deliver significant benefits to local communities. Business rates from the project are expected to contribute nearly £100,000 per year to Cotswold and Wiltshire Councils. A dedicated Community Benefit Fund, providing £20,000 annually (index-linked) over the project's expected 40-year lifespan, will support local educational, social, and environmental initiatives.

Batt Cables' Role and the Grid Connection

A reliable grid connection is crucial for bringing Kemble Solar Farm's renewable energy online. Powersystems, responsible for designing and delivering the 9 km grid connection, selected Batt Cables to supply the required cabling infrastructure. The decision was based on Batt Cables' experience with similar projects, proven technical standards, pricing, and the ability to meet tight delivery timelines.

Batt Cables, UK's longest established cable distributor, supplied 48 km of 630mm 33 kV cable for the project, equivalent to the distance between London and Southend-on-Sea, or roughly the length of 457 football fields laid end-to-end. These cables were specified to ensure efficient power transmission and long-term reliability, both essential factors for a solar farm of this scale.

Cameron Carson, Senior Project Engineer at Powersystems, noted:“Batt Cables played a crucial role in the successful delivery of the Kemble Solar Farm grid connection. Their responsiveness, technical expertise, and ability to meet tight delivery deadlines ensured the smooth installation of over 48 km of 33 kV cable. It's rare to find a supplier so aligned with project demands - they delivered not just materials, but confidence and continuity.”

Unique Aspects of Kemble Solar Farm

Kemble Solar Farm incorporates several features that distinguish it from many previous developments:



Subsidy-Free Operation: Proves the economic viability of solar without government support

Community & Economic Benefits: £100k in business rates + long-term community funding

Biodiversity Enhancement: Commitment to a 30% net gain in biodiversity via wildflower meadows, tree planting, hedgerows, and sustainable sheep grazing

Sustainable Land & Water Management: Measures in place to mitigate flooding and reduce visual impact Public Engagement: Adjustments to design and layout made in response to local feedback

Looking Ahead

Kemble Solar Farm was scheduled for completion and energisation by September 2025, following a construction period that has prioritised both efficient delivery and minimising local disruption. Upon completion, it is expected to make an important contribution not just to the grid, but also to the long-term economic and ecological sustainability of the region.

“Our work on Kemble Solar Farm underscores the importance of building a reliable foundation for the renewable energy industry,” Rob Barclay, CEO at Batt Cables explained.“We are proud to deliver solutions that not only power greener communities but also advance global sustainability goals.”

