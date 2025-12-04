A Birthday Letter To The Kashmiri Boy Who Made Me Braver

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Whenever my phone lights up with your name, I pause for a second. I already know you're calling with a problem that has slipped out of your hands. Then you deliver the same line, almost like a template:“Raqif bhaya, apko pata hai kya huva.”

I can judge the size of the trouble from your voice. If you add“matter hogya,” I sit up straight. That phrase has become our personal alarm.

People speak a lot about responsibility. I rarely hear anyone talk about the strange comfort inside it.

Your trust in me has steadied me on days when our homeland feels heavy. Work becomes uncertain. Winter makes the streets empty faster. Young people carry pressure from every corner while trying to find a path.

Through all of that, your faith in me has stayed the same.

Whenever I doubt myself, I think of how quickly you reach out to me. It pushes me to show up with more strength.

You test my patience with full dedication. I think it gives you some kind of thrill. You know my weak spot and you lean on it without shame. I can say no to anyone. You remain the only exception.

Even when my voice gets sharp, regret follows instantly. Your sadness affects me in a way nothing else does. You've made a space in my life that feels solid and untouched.

I still remember our first chat on Instagram. It was brief, nothing special. I never imagined we would reach a point where you would call me your elder brother with real emotion.

I always carried a wish for a younger brother. That wish settled the day you walked into my life. You filled that space completely, as if it was waiting for you.

I value the way you introduce me with pride:“Ye chu ma boud boi.” You say it with such honesty that even strangers feel it.

In a time when people guard their stories and friendships wear out under stress, you came with a type of openness I didn't expect. You handed me your trust without calculation. You went from a random follower to a brother who treats my secrets with care.

I admire your drive to prove yourself in a place where young men are often underestimated. You keep working even when everything around you slows down. Watching you move towards your goals has become a lesson I silently return to.

So on your birthday, hear this clearly: I am proud of you. I want you to live with strength, health and direction.

I want your dreams to grow bigger than your fears.