Verifiedx And Blockdaemon Announce Strategic Partnership To Bring Scalable Defi Access Globally

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --network, a leading U.S.- headquartered institutional-grade crypto infrastructure company, today announced a major first-mover strategic partnership. Together, Blockdaemon and VerifiedX will now deliver a new era of accessible, scalable, and secure decentralized finance (DeFi) for everyday users around the world.





This collaboration integrates Blockdaemon's battle-tested institutional tooling directly into VerifiedX's products, including the VFX SwitchBlade Wallet and the Butterfly social payment platform, giving consumers seamless access to rewards, borrowing, lending, and other advanced DeFi capabilities, without the complexity of traditional Web3 interfaces or custody requirements.

Democratizing Blockchain Finance for All

Through this partnership, VerifiedX and Blockdaemon will empower users to save, spend, pay, earn rewards, and access credit in an intuitive, compliant, and fully self-custodial way.

Key benefits include:

Institutional-Grade DeFi for Consumers



Blockdaemon's staking, node, and liquidity infrastructure, which is utilized by banks, exchanges, and asset managers, will now be embedded directly into VerifiedX's user-facing apps. Users gain access to the same professional-grade tools previously reserved for institutions.

Seamless Reward Generation



Users will be able to generate rewards on Bitcoin, stablecoins, and other supported assets directly within SwitchBlade and Butterfly, with one-tap actions that abstract away technical complexity.

Borrowing and Lending Made Effortless



VerifiedX will unlock decentralized borrowing and lending rails, letting consumers borrow against their assets and access on-chain credit markets using simplified, consumer-friendly interfaces powered by Blockdaemon's backend.

Self-Custodial, Frictionless Access



All features remain fully self-custodial and on-chain, where users retain ownership of their assets while benefiting from VerifiedX's universal settlement layer and simple UX, and Blockdaemon's infrastructure.

A Unified Financial Experience



These DeFi capabilities will live inside both the VFX SwitchBlade wallet and the Butterfly social payment app, allowing users to save and earn rewards, send money globally in seconds, pay merchants or friends, borrow or lend, and hold crypto or stablecoins.

Move between fiat and digital assets

All with a username and password, without managing private keys, seed phrases, or complex DeFi dashboards.



A Partnership Built to Scale

The collaboration is designed to grow into emerging areas of blockchain finance as VerifiedX and Blockdaemon continue to innovate. The roadmap includes:



New staking and reward generating markets powered by Blockdaemon's node network

Cross-chain liquidity tools optimized for mainstream users

Expanded institutional access so banks, fintechs, and enterprises can integrate VerifiedX rails backed by Blockdaemon's compliance and infrastructure

Advanced on-chain financial products, including tokenized assets and high-security settlement rails Global scaling, enabling VerifiedX to serve millions of users with Blockdaemon's cloud-native, globally distributed architecture



Both ecosystems see this as the beginning of a long-term technical and strategic alignment, with ongoing integration points across wallets, payments, social apps, and decentralized finance.

The VerifiedX Foundation, said:

“Our pursuit was always to make blockchain finance simple, self-custodial, safe, accessible, and usable for everyone. Partnering with Blockdaemon brings institutional-grade infrastructure directly into the hands of everyday people with zero friction. Together we are redefining how users save, earn, borrow, and pay-without intermediaries, complexity, or barriers.”

“Our infrastructure has long served institutions that demand precision and reliability. Integrating it into VerifiedX now offers that same standard to consumers, making decentralized finance both safer and more accessible without compromising on performance or compliance,” said Demetrios Skalkotos, Chief DeFi and Protocols Officer at Blockdaemon.

About VerifiedX

VerifiedX - VFX is the people's network, a next-generation decentralized protocol that is both a universal layer 1 and a Bitcoin specific reliever chain, focused on trust, transparency, freedom, independence, and deflationary economics. Through products like SwitchBlade and the Butterfly social payment platform, VerifiedX makes saving, spending, storing, tokenizing, earning yield, and accessing credit simple and user-first-all while remaining completely self-custodial empowering everyone to be their own bank.

Learn more at

About Blockdaemon

Blockdaemon is the institutional gateway to Web3, securing over $110B in digital assets for 400+ institutions, including exchanges, custodians, crypto platforms, and financial enterprises. Blockdaemon offers institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure spanning nodes, APIs, staking, MPC wallets and vaults. Since 2017, its globally distributed infrastructure ensures unrivaled security, compliance, and scalability. For more information visit:

