INSP LAWSUIT DEADLINE: Hagens Berman Urges Inspire Medical Investors To Act By Jan. 5 Over 32% Crash And“Inspire V” Launch Failure

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partner Reed Kathrein Scrutinizing Alleged Concealment of Billing Code Errors and Inventory Glut Driving 80% Guidance Cut SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman reminds investors that the deadline to move the Court for appointment as lead plaintiff in the securities class action lawsuit against Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) is January 5, 2026. The lawsuit alleges that Inspire Medical and its executives misled investors by providing assurances of“operational readiness” for the Inspire V device launch, while concealing critical failures in billing software and training that made a successful rollout impossible. The revelation of these failures forced an 80% cut to EPS guidance and caused the stock to crash over 32%. “Our investigation centers on the purported disconnect between management's claims of being 'ready to throw the switch' for the Inspire V launch and the alleged undisclosed operational reality,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the litigation. “We are specifically scrutinizing when executives knew that the software updates for Medicare claims processing had failed-effectively blocking reimbursement-and whether they concealed the inventory glut of the older Inspire IV device to maintain an artificial stock price. We urge investors in Inspire who suffered significant losses to contact the firm now to discuss their rights.” Legal Analysis: The "Operational Readiness" Disclosure Gap The complaint details the alleged material misstatements regarding the Company's preparation for its most important product cycle. The firm is examining the claimed undisclosed operational hurdles that allegedly contradicted public assurances:

Operational Failure Allegation & Disclosure Key Legal Issues Billing & Reimbursement Management allegedly claimed policies were updated for prompt payment, but allegedly concealed that software updates for Medicare claims did not take effect until July 1, 2025. Whether INSP should have disclosed that centers could not bill for procedures, stalling adoption. Undisclosed Sales Practice Allegedly concealed that customers held significant surplus inventory of the older Inspire IV device, stifling demand for the new product. Whether INSP should have disclosed alleged channel inventory headwinds. The Financial Impact (Aug. 4, 2025) Stock fell $42.04 per share (32%) after the Company admitted to an "elongated timeframe" and slashed 2025 EPS guidance by over 80%. Whether investors are entitled to damages resulting from the defendants' alleged wrongful acts and omissions.



The lawsuit covers investors who purchased Inspire Medical securities between August 6, 2024, and August 4, 2025.

Next Steps: Contact Partner Reed Kathrein Today

Hagens Berman has a proven track record, securing over $325 billion in settlements for investors and consumers.

Mr. Kathrein is actively advising investors who purchased INSP shares during the Class Period and suffered significant losses due to the alleged undisclosed Inspire V launch failures.

The Lead Plaintiff Deadline is January 5, 2026.

TO SUBMIT YOUR INSPIRE MEDICAL (INSP) STOCK LOSSES NOW, PLEASE USE THE SECURE FORM BELOW:



Submit your Inspire Medical (INSP) Stock Losses Now Contact: Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ...



If you'd like more information and answers to frequently asked questions about the Inspire case and our investigation, read more )

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Inspire should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895