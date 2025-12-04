Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:14 AM EST - ZenaTech, Inc.: Announced it has signed an offer to acquire a long-established, multi-office Queensland, Australia-based surveying and spatial services firm, marking a significant step in the company's global expansion strategy. This targeted acquisition represents ZenaTech's first entry into Australia and provides a strategic gateway for expanding the Drone as a Service platform throughout the broader Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, strengthening the company's position in one of the world's most active mining and industrial ecosystems. ZenaTech, Inc. shares N are trading down 2 cents at $3.28.

