Professor of Literature and Environment, University of Hull

Stewart Mottram is Professor of Literature and Environment and Deputy Director of the Leverhulme Doctoral Scholarships Centre for Water Cultures at the University of Hull. His research focuses on the literature of living with flood risk, with a particular focus on the North Sea.

He currently leads the AHRC project, 'From Noah to Now: A cultural history of flooding in English coastal and estuary communities' (AH/Y004779/1). 'Noah to Now' explores how the centuries-long experience of living with the risk of flooding along England's East Coast has helped shape English literature, from Chaucer to contemporary climate fiction today.



2022–present Reader in English, University of Hull

2019–2022 Senior Lecturer in English, University of Hull

2010–2019 Lecturer in English, University of Hull

2008–2010 Leverhulme Early Career Fellow, Aberystwyth University 2006–2008 Research Lecturer, Aberystwyth University

2005 University of Leeds, PhD English



2021 'A Most Excellent Medicine': Malaria, Mithridate, and the death of Andrew Marvell, The Seventeenth Century

2019 Ruin and Reformation in Spenser, Shakespeare, and Marvell, Oxford University Press

2018 The religious geography of Marvell's An Horatian Ode: Popery, Presbytery, and PartiColoured Picts, The Seventeenth Century 2018 'With guiltles blood oft stained': Spenser's Ruines of Time and the saints of Saint Albans, Spenser Studies



2021 On the Edge: A co-created exploration of young people's eco-anxiety in the face of climate uncertainty Role: Co-Investigator Funding Source: Natural Environment Research Council

2020 Risky Cities: Living with Water in an Uncertain Future Climate Role: Co-Investigator Funding Source: Arts and Humanities Research Council

2019 By the Rising tide of Humber: Flooding Andrew Marvell's Hull in VR Role: Principal Investigator Funding Source: Arts and Humanities Research Council (XR Stories)

2014 Representing Ruins in English Renaissance Literature Role: Principal Investigator Funding Source: Arts and Humanities Research Council 2008 Pastoral: Writing Reformation in England and Wales. Role: Principal Investigator Funding Source: Leverhulme Trust

Society for the Encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce. (Royal Society of Arts)

