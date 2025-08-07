Five Burning Questions For Hansi Flick As FC Barcelona Heads Into New Season

Hansi Flick's second season at Barcelona begins with a perfect preseason record, but crucial decisions loom. From selecting a new captain to solidifying the defense and integrating young talent, Flick faces five key challenges.

Starting the preseason with three wins out of three was an ideal kickoff for Hansi Flick's second season as Barcelona's manager. Fresh off a historic domestic treble last year, the expectations on the Blaugrana are higher than ever. This season demands not just consistency but greater boldness-from both the players on the pitch and Flick's approach on the sidelines.

Flick didn't hesitate to experiment during preseason matches, offering opportunities to promising youngsters and tinkering with lineups to unearth the perfect chemistry. While the tour ended on a positive note, several crucial decisions await the coach as the La Liga campaign looms.

Here are five key challenges Flick must tackle before the season opener:

1. The Captaincy Dilemma

Selecting Barcelona's leadership group is always a sensitive task. Normally, there wouldn't be much debate about who wears the captain's armband, but this summer, a shake-up seems inevitable. Marc-André ter Stegen's relationship with the club has severely deteriorated, especially following the signing of Joan Garcia and Ter Stegen's recent back surgery. Following his refusal to sign medical consent forms that are critical for registering new players, the club has now stripped him of his captaincy.

Other candidates like Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha, Pedri, Gavi, Inigo Martinez, and Robert Lewandowski all have qualities suited to leadership. Ultimately, the captaincy decision should come down to a player vote, but Flick might need to step in personally if tensions escalate. Managing this delicate internal dynamic will be vital to maintaining harmony within the squad.

2. Sorting Out Midfield Roles

Preseason confirmed what many expected: Barcelona's midfield is brimming with quality and potential. Flick's preferred double pivot system has familiarized players with fluid roles that played a key role in last season's success.

Frenkie de Jong and Pedri continue to impress, but their starting spots can no longer be seen as guaranteed. Gavi is one of the season's surprise stars, showcasing a unique attacking threat from a deeper position and signaling he's near full fitness. Adding to the midfield mix, Marc Casado has demonstrated defensive solidity, making a strong case to start, while the imminent return of Marc Bernal adds even more depth.

Choosing just two central midfielders for the starting eleven will be a complex puzzle, especially with Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez, and Dro competing for more advanced roles. Flick must carefully weigh form, tactical fit, and squad balance to finalize his midfield pecking order.

3. Choosing the Centre-Back Partnership

Barcelona's defensive setup remains in flux. Inigo Martinez missed the last couple of preseason games due to discomfort, and Pau Cubarsi suffered an injury in the final match. Fortunately, neither is facing long layoffs and both are expected back by the Joan Gamper Trophy.

Meanwhile, Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen have been staking their claims with strong preseason showings. Araujo brings pace, solid defensive tracking, and leadership but is sometimes undone by concentration lapses and less assured ball-playing. Christensen's future remains uncertain amid transfer rumors, though his recent performances have quelled some speculation.

Cubarsi and Martinez, though experienced, have their drawbacks: Cubarsi has looked error-prone lately, while Martinez's advancing age and reduced speed may hinder Barcelona's high defensive line. Flick faces a tough call in selecting the optimal center-back duo-one that balances reliability, speed, and tactical fit-before competitive matches begin.

4. Promoting the Next Generation

Hansi Flick took a selective approach on the preseason tour to Asia, bringing five promising youngsters: Roony Bardghji, Jofre Torrents, Toni Fernandez, Guille Fernandez, and Pedro Fernandez. They each had varying roles and minutes, with Torrents and Bardghji standing out as significant contributors.

With the season approaching, Flick must decide which of these young talents will be integrated into the first-team squad and who will return to Barça Atlètic to continue their development. Performance levels and available spots in the senior squad will shape these decisions. It seems likely Torrents and Dro have strong cases to remain with the first team, potentially accompanied by either Bardghji or Toni.

The coach's judgment in managing this transition will be crucial for nurturing Barcelona's future stars while maintaining cohesion in the senior squad.

5. Reassessing Defensive Strategy

Barcelona's defensive frailties were evident in the preseason friendlies, where the team conceded several chances on counterattacks and struggled to maintain solidity.

This invites a hard look at the entire defensive setup. Flick must rethink the tactical approach, whether that means adjusting personnel, deciding on the level of risk to embrace, calibrating the height of the defensive line, or perfecting the offside trap. Finding the right balance between adventurous play and defensive robustness will be among his top priorities.

Quick decisions in this area could dramatically impact how Barcelona withstand pressure and manage games in the grueling season ahead.

Looking Ahead

Barcelona's preseason has laid a solid foundation, but Hansi Flick's ability to resolve these hanging issues-captaincy, defensive partnerships, midfield structure, youth integration, and defensive tactics-will define how far the team can go. The stakes are sky-high, and the Blaugrana faithful will be watching closely as the season unfolds.