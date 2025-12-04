Natasha R. Hodgson

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


2025-12-04 03:13:43
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer in Medieval History, Nottingham Trent University
Profile Articles Activity

Dr. Natasha Hodgson is Associate Professor in History and Director of the Centre for Research in History, Heritage and Memory Studies (CRHHMS) at Nottingham Trent University in the UK. Her research has focused mainly on the medieval and early modern periods, with a special interest in medieval women, gender, masculinities, histories of religious warfare, and social and cultural history. She has a PhD in Medieval History and an MSc in Digital Humanities. She was an advisor on the recent British Library exhibition Medieval Women: In their own words (Oct 24-Mar 25)and is a founder of teachingmedievalwomen, a collaborative project between academics and teachers to revitalise and expand the teaching of women's history in medieval provision at schools. She is the author of Women, Crusading and the Holy Land in Historical Narrative (Boydell, 2017), and a co-editor of Crusading and Masculinities (2019); Religion and Conflict in Medieval and Early Modern Worlds (2020), and Miracles, Political Authority and Violence in Medieval and Early Modern History (2021). She is an editor of the journal Nottingham Medieval Studies and the Routledge series' Themes in Medieval and Early Modern History and Advances in Crusades Research.

Experience
  • –present Senior Lecturer in Medieval History, Nottingham Trent University
Education
  • 2006 University of Hull, PhD History

