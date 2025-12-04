Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
  • Research Fellow, Leiden University
Dr Intigam Mamedov is a Research Fellow at the Institute for History, Leiden University, the Netherlands. His areas of interest include critical security studies, international relations, Russian and post-Soviet politics.
Intigam earned his PhD degree in Political Science from Lomonosov Moscow State University. His current research focuses on ideational influence and the roles of narratives and discourse in international conflicts and great-power competition.

Experience
  • 2025–present Postdoctoral research fellow, Leiden University
  • 2023–present Postdoctoral research fellow, Northumbria University
  • 2019–2022 Associate professor, Lomonosov Moscow State University
  • 2017–2019 Lecturer, Lomonosov Moscow State University
Education
  • 2017 Lomonosov Moscow State University, PhD/Political Science and International relations
Publications
  • 2025 Instrumentalising Islam: The religious soft power strategies of China, Russia, and the US (co-authored with L.B. Jackson), Review of International Studies
  • 2024 A fragile narrative: Transformations and consistency in the Russian representation of the war in Ukraine, Media, War & Conflict
  • 2024 How are narratives sacralised? Russian dogma on the war in Ukraine, Contemporary Politics

