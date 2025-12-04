Dr Intigam Mamedov is a Research Fellow at the Institute for History, Leiden University, the Netherlands. His areas of interest include critical security studies, international relations, Russian and post-Soviet politics. Intigam earned his PhD degree in Political Science from Lomonosov Moscow State University. His current research focuses on ideational influence and the roles of narratives and discourse in international conflicts and great-power competition.

