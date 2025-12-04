Lecturer in Contemporary Chinese Culture and History, Macquarie University

Mei-fen Kuo is a Lecturer at Macquarie University where she teaches and researches in the area of modern Chinese history with a focus on diaspora identity and transnational mobility. She had engaged in several projects since 2009, including "Unlocking Australia's Chinese Archive: The political organisation and social experience of the Chinese Australian community, 1909-1939", "Asia-Pacific Philanthropies: Transnational networks, anti-colonial nationalism, and the emergence of modern Chinese philanthropy, 1850-1949" and "Enterprising Chinese Australians and the diaspora networks, 1890-1949". She is the author of Making Chinese Australia: Urban Elites, Newspapers & Chinese-Australian Identity, 1892-1912 and Unlocking the history of the Australasian Kuo Min Tang, 1911-2013.

–present Lecturer, Contemporary Chinese Culture and History, Macquarie University

2008 La Trobe University, Asian Studies

