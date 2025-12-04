Germany Activates Arrow Air Defense

Germany's Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that the country's armed forces have achieved initial operational capability with the Arrow-3 air defense system at Holzdorf Air Base in eastern Germany, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

“With the new Arrow system, we are strengthening our air defense by adding a crucial outer layer,” said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in a statement.

The deployment at Holzdorf marks the first time Germany has acquired the ability to provide early warning and protection for its population and critical infrastructure against long-range ballistic missiles, the ministry added.

The Arrow-3 system, developed by Israel in collaboration with the United States, was acquired by Germany under a 2023 procurement contract. The missile defense system is capable of intercepting threats at high altitudes and long ranges, significantly enhancing Germany's strategic defensive posture. Experts note that this move positions Germany alongside a select group of nations with advanced ballistic missile interception capabilities, reinforcing NATO's broader missile defense network.