Kahramanmaraş Reconstruction Accelerates With 52,000 Homes Delivered

Minister of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Murat Kurum went to Kahramanmaraş to inspect the newly constructed disaster housing. Speaking at the Emlak Konut Doğukent construction site, where 770 houses and workplaces have been built, Minister Kurum stated that 52,000 homes and workplaces have already been delivered in the city, and by the end of the year, this number will rise to 74,000.

Minister Kurum explained that at the Doğukent site, the homes were brought to completion within 10 months. He also noted that work is rapidly continuing in the city center at locations where commerce will thrive, such as Demirciler Bazaar, the Historical Covered Bazaar, Kasaplar Bazaar, and the Wholesale Market. He added that construction of a 17,500-seat stadium is ongoing.

As part of the century's construction mobilization, a satellite city project in Altınova is being carried out, consisting of 11,000 homes across 550 blocks. Minister Kurum said:

“When all these works are completed, our Kahramanmaraş will rise again as a modern, climate-resilient, and environmentally friendly city representing the urbanization vision of the Turkiye Century. It will move toward the future with much more confident steps.”

Recalling that work is being carried out across 3,481 construction sites in 174 different areas of the earthquake zone with a workforce of 200,000 people, Minister Kurum said:

“We continue this struggle 24/7 without interruption. Thank God, thanks to the determination, effort, and sacrifice we showed from the first minutes of the earthquake disaster, today in all 11 of our provinces, the last bricks are being placed, the last nails are being hammered. On November 15, with the presence of our President in Adıyaman, we proudly and joyfully shared the keys to the 350,000th home built in the earthquake zone with our people. As promised, we have now completed 80% of the 453,000 homes and workplaces we committed to. This month, as promised, we will deliver even more than the 453,000 homes to their rightful owners.”

Minister Kurum emphasized that Turkiye is successfully carrying out an unprecedented reconstruction process with the century's construction mobilization:

“The point we have reached today is very clear, and I say it frankly-it is a complete state-and-nation success story. Here, under the leadership of our President, the Republic of Turkiye has demonstrated an unprecedented struggle in the world. As promised, we have delivered homes and workplaces to our people. The Republic of Turkiye is a state capable of producing 23 homes per hour, 550 homes per day, with the knowledge, experience, and merit necessary. This is a very important experience. The fastest housing mobilization in the world is being implemented here. We visit many countries. Leaders from many countries visit our country, and all of them describe this success of the Republic of Turkiye with admiration. This success belongs to our nation. This success belongs to our state. This speed and determination is the clearest demonstration of the Republic of Turkiye's strength. It is the magnificent result achieved through the leadership of our President and the unity of our nation.”

Minister Kurum stressed that this success in the earthquake zone offers hope for all of Turkiye:

“It must be emphasized in bold letters: the massive step taken in the disaster zone is not just for one region or one city, but it is a step for the Turkiye Century. It is the step toward safe, resilient cities of the Turkiye Century. Every social facility produced here with earthquake-resistant, modern urban planning is being implemented alongside infrastructure works as long as Turkiye's total 11,000-kilometer urban environment.”

Expressing pride in fulfilling the promises in the earthquake zone, Minister Kurum said:

“Thank God, we are now delivering the last homes both in Kahramanmaraş and in other earthquake-affected provinces. This brings us immense joy. By extending the strength and power of our state to 11 provinces, we have demonstrated this effort and have now reached the stage of completing our earthquake homes where the last bricks are laid, the last nails are hammered. We are turning on the lights of the last shops. We are experiencing the heartfelt satisfaction of keeping our promise that not a single citizen will be left homeless.”

Minister Kurum also mentioned the 500,000 social housing project to be built in 81 provinces:

“With 500,000 social homes, including neighborhood mansions and family health centers, our project represents the pinnacle of a social-state understanding, being both earthquake-resistant and meeting all needs. Within this scope, we allocated a separate quota for the earthquake zone, to ensure citizens without homes could gain ownership. In Kahramanmaraş, this includes 4,800 homes in the city center, 1,500 in Elbistan, 600 in Afşin, 400 in Pazarcık, 350 in Türkoğlu, 250 in Nurhak, 180 in Göksu, 50 in Andırın, 35 in Ekinözü, and 30 in Çağlayancerit-a total of 8,195 homes that we will provide to our fellow citizens in Kahramanmaraş. The construction of these homes is carried out simultaneously with our earthquake housing. Hopefully, next year, as part of the 500,000 social housing project, we will begin delivering the first social homes in Kahramanmaraş and our 11 provinces. We are very pleased to give this good news and to complete these works rapidly.”