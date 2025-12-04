Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Attack Almost Destroys Kherson CHP, Workers Injured

2025-12-04 03:12:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Naftogaz press service reported this on its website.

"A massive shelling has practically destroyed the Kherson CHP plant: there are injured," the statement says.

On Wednesday, December 3, the Russians once again deliberately attacked the Kherson CHP plant. The plant has currently stopped operating.

Employees of the station were also injured.

"The Kherson CHP plant is an entirely civilian facility. Its only purpose is to provide heating to city residents. Despite this, the Russians systematically shell the enterprise. This is terrorism," emphasized Naftogaz CEO Sergii Koretskyi.

Read also: Russian forces shell perinatal center in Kherson

It is noted that the published photo shows only one of the numerous damages the plant has suffered during Russian shelling.

As Ukrinform reported, in recent days the Russians have attacked the CHP plant in Kherson. As a result, 470 buildings - more than 40,500 consumers - were left without heating.

Photo: Naftogaz

MENAFN04122025000193011044ID1110439363



UkrinForm

