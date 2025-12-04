MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine stated this on its websit, Ukrinform reports.

Russian high-ranking officials, financiers, and business representatives took part in the event, as well as delegations from 33 countries, including China, India, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Turkey, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia.

The purpose of the forum was to demonstrate the ability of the Russian economy to attract capital and to emphasize the Kremlin's proclaimed "financial sovereignty."

The event was presented as a major international platform. In reality, speeches by the Russian leadership mostly boiled down to talking points about "full adaptation to sanctions" and a transition to "sustained growth." These claims contrasted sharply with the actual challenges the aggressor state's economy continues to face: stagnation trends, structural imbalances, sanctions pressure, redirection of resources to the military-industrial complex, and a shrinking investment base. "The most noticeable sign of the lack of interest among foreign participants was that, following the forum, russia did not announce the signing of any intergovernmental agreements. This contrasts sharply with the kremlin's stated ambitions and indicates the limited real economic result," the statement noted.

The Foreign Intelligence Service states that the Moscow forum effectively turned into yet another tool of domestic political propaganda, aimed at creating an impression of "stability" and "investment attractiveness."

The absence of any agreements confirmed that, despite the demonstrative international presence, investors are not willing to trust the statements of the Russian authorities or expose themselves to elevated political and sanctions-related risks.

As reported, the Russia Calling! forum was held on December 2–3. Among its speakers was the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.