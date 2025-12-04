Sub-Inspector Arif Khan Abducted In Broad Daylight From Nowshera Cantonment

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

An intelligence sub-inspector, Arif Khan, was abducted in broad daylight from the Hakeem Abad area of Nowshera Cantonment on Wednesda when unidentified armed men forced him out of his vehicle at gunpoint and took him away to an unknown location.

According to police officials, the incident occurred on the morning of December 3 when Arif Khan was travelling to the Mardan Excise Office for duty.

The assailants intercepted his vehicle, overpowered him at gunpoint, and abducted him. Since the incident, his mobile phone has remained switched off, raising concerns about his safety.

A case has been registered at the Nowshera Cantt Police Station under Section 365 on the complaint of the victim's father, Taj Ali. Police officials said the sub-inspector was also involved in online business activities, and investigators are examining all possible angles in the case.

Authorities added that the investigation would proceed further after obtaining Call Detail Record (CDR) data of his mobile phone. Both the police and the family confirmed that no ransom demand has been made so far.

Police teams have been mobilised for his recovery, and a search operation is currently under way in different areas to trace the missing officer.