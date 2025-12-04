Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan And NATO Delve Into Security Issues (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan And NATO Delve Into Security Issues (PHOTO)


2025-12-04 03:11:58
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 4. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed security issues with Deputy Secretary General Radmila Sekerinska of NATO on the sidelines of the 32nd Ministerial Council meeting of OSCE in Vienna, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

Specifically, the discussion issues included defense, energy security, protection of critical infrastructure facilities, education, and other aspects of the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, as well as regional and international security.

MENAFN04122025000187011040ID1110439356



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search