Jordan Lights Christmas Tree In Karak

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Karak, Dec. 4 (Petra)-- Mohammd Al-Asasfah - Representing Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Mohammad Al-Assasfeh, the ministry's Secretary-General Yazan Al-Khudair on Thursday sponsored the Christmas tree-lighting ceremony at Our Lady of the Rosary Latin Church in Karak.The event was attended by Karak Governor Qablan Al-Sharif, parish priest Fr. Alaa Ba'eer, clergy, nuns, and members of the local community.The celebration comes as part of the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities' ongoing support for religious and cultural activities that reflect Jordan's message of tolerance, harmony, and coexistence. It also highlights Karak's role as a beacon of heritage and human values.In his remarks, Al-Khudair said, "Our gathering today to light the Christmas tree is not merely a festive occasion; it is a message of love and peace that we send to our fellow Jordanians and to the world. It embodies the values of harmony and coexistence that we take pride in under our wise Hashemite leadership, which continues its efforts to preserve religious heritage, protect holy sites, and strengthen the culture of living together."He added that the ministry remains committed to supporting religious and historical sites across the Kingdom, particularly in Karak, which boasts a rich civilizational legacy that continues to attract visitors from around the world. He expressed his appreciation to the organizers and to the people of Karak for their warm hospitality.Following the ceremony, Al-Khudair inaugurated the Christmas bazaar held at the church, where women and local community members showcased handmade products and crafts reflecting the spirit of the season.Fr. Alaa Ba'eer, parish priest of Our Lady of the Rosary Latin Church, said, "Today, Christians and Muslims stand together as one family to light the Christmas tree and pray that God plants peace in our hearts and protects this nation as a shield that never falls by God's grace, by the efforts of its people, and under its Hashemite leadership."He added, "It is our responsibility as Jordanians to remain, as the world has always known us, loyal and united. We stand together behind the Hashemite banner, building the future with pure hearts and strong will for a nation we love and are proud of."