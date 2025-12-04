Pancreatic Cancer Market Anticipated To Expand Rapidly During 2024-2034, Says Delveinsight Dragonfly Therapeutics, Keymed B, Tango Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, Keymed Biosciences Co

MENAFN - GetNews)



The Key Pancreatic Cancer Companies in the market include - AstraZeneca, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Actuate Therapeutics, Dragonfly Therapeutics, Keymed B, Tango Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, Keymed Biosciences Co, Carisma Therapeutics Inc, Cue Biopharma, Bold Therapeutics, Purple Biotech Ltd, ENB Therapeutics, Gritstone bio, AstraZeneca, Candel Therapeutics, Alligator Bioscience, FibroGen, Novartis AG, AB Science, Eleison Pharmaceuticals, and others.

The Pancreatic Cancer market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Pancreatic Cancer market dynamics.

DelveInsight's “Pancreatic Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of Pancreatic Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Pancreatic Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Pancreatic Cancer Market Report:



The Pancreatic Cancer market size was valued approximately and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In November 2025, Artios Pharma is advancing a pipeline of oncology therapies, with alnodesertib as its lead candidate, currently under investigation for second-line pancreatic cancer and third-line colorectal cancer. The company announced that it has raised $115 million in a Series D funding round, which will be used to further develop its oncology pipeline. A significant portion of the funds is earmarked for alnodesertib, supporting its ongoing clinical trials in pancreatic and colorectal cancer.

In November 2025, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBRX) (“Moleculin” or the“Company”), a late-stage pharmaceutical firm with an extensive portfolio of drug candidates addressing hard-to-treat cancers and viral infections, announced that it has established a research and material transfer agreement with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC). This collaboration will support investigator-initiated preclinical studies assessing Annamycin for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

In September 2025, Biostar Pharma, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Beijing Biostar Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (2563), a synthetic biology-focused biopharma company developing innovative oncology therapies, announced that its lead pipeline candidate Utidelone has been granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. This represents the third ODD awarded to Utidelone, following previous FDA designations for breast cancer brain metastases and gastric cancer.

In May 2025, UTR Therapeutics Inc. announced the submission of an IND application to the FDA for UTRxM1-18, a novel therapy targeting c-MYC-driven cancers, including triple-negative breast, pancreatic, colorectal, and ovarian cancers. Using its 3'UTR engineering platform, UTRxM1-18 selectively degrades cancer-specific transcripts while sparing healthy cells. In preclinical studies, the therapy demonstrated robust, dose-dependent efficacy across multiple tumor types with no dose-limiting toxicities.

In April 2025, Verastem Oncology has received FDA clearance for its IND application for VS-7375, an oral KRAS G12D (ON/OFF) inhibitor, and intends to initiate a Phase 1/2a clinical trial by mid-year in patients with advanced solid tumors, including pancreatic, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancers.

In March 2025, Swedish immunotherapy company Anocca has obtained regulatory approval in four European countries to launch its Phase I/II VIDAR-1 clinical trial, targeting patients with advanced KRAS-positive pancreatic cancer. The study will begin by evaluating ANOC-001, Anocca's lead candidate, which specifically targets the KRAS G12V mutation, in which glycine at position 12 is substituted with valine.

In March 2025, Boan Biotechnology (06955) announced that its targeted CD228 antibody-drug conjugate, BA1302, has been granted orphan drug designation (ODD) by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer.

In December 2024, Zai Lab Limited (Nasdaq: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) and Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced today that the pivotal Phase 3 PANOVA-3 trial achieved its primary endpoint, showing a statistically significant improvement in median overall survival (mOS) compared to the control. The PANOVA-3 trial assessed the use of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel as a first-line treatment for unresectable, locally advanced pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total incident cases of pancreatic cancer in the United States accounted for approximately 35% in 2023.

The 2023 analysis indicates that the highest stage-specific incident cases of pancreatic cancer in the US were for distant stages, comprising nearly 50% of cases, followed by regional and localized stages.

The mutation types associated with pancreatic cancer include KRAS2, TP53, SMAD4/DPC4, BRCA1/2, MSI-H/dMMR, and NTRK. In the United States, KRAS2 and TP53 were responsible for the largest number of incident cases of pancreatic cancer in 2023.

Key Pancreatic Cancer Therapies: LYNPARZA (olaparib), KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), Elraglusib (9 ING 41), DF 7001, TNG260, ATA 3271, CMG 901, CT-0508, CUE-102, BOLD-100, CM24, ENB-003, GRT-C903, AZD0171, CAN-2409, Mitazalimab, Pamrevlumab, NIS793, Masitinib, Glufosfamide, and others The Pancreatic Cancer epidemiology based on gender analyzed that males are more commonly affected in case of Pancreatic Cancer than females

Pancreatic Cancer Overview

Pancreatic cancer is a type of cancer that originates in the tissues of the pancreas, an organ located behind the stomach that plays a key role in digestion and blood sugar regulation. It often develops silently, showing few early symptoms, which makes it difficult to detect until advanced stages. Common signs may include abdominal pain, jaundice, weight loss, and digestive issues. Pancreatic cancer is aggressive, has a high mortality rate, and treatment options include surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and targeted therapies, depending on the stage and location of the tumor.

Pancreatic Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Pancreatic Cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Incident Cases of Pancreatic Cancer in the 7MM

Molecular Alteration-specific Incident Cases of Pancreatic Cancer in the 7MM Stage-specific Incident Cases of Pancreatic Cancer in the 7MM

Pancreatic Cancer Therapies and Key Companies



LYNPARZA (olaparib): AstraZeneca

KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab): Merck Sharp & Dohme

Elraglusib (9 ING 41): Actuate Therapeutics

DF 7001: Dragonfly Therapeutics CMG 901 Keymed B

TNG260: Tango Therapeutics

ATA 3271: Atara Biotherapeutics

CMG 901: Keymed Biosciences Co

CT-0508: Carisma Therapeutics Inc

CUE-102: Cue Biopharma

BOLD-100: Bold Therapeutics

CM24: Purple Biotech Ltd

ENB-003: ENB Therapeutics

GRT-C903: Gritstone bio

AZD0171: AstraZeneca

CAN-2409: Candel Therapeutics

Mitazalimab: Alligator Bioscience

Pamrevlumab: FibroGen

NIS793: Novartis AG

Masitinib: AB Science Glufosfamide: Eleison Pharmaceuticals

Pancreatic Cancer Market Drivers



Advancements in computational and bioinformatics platforms and several other R&D practices enable the development of Pancreatic Cancer Strong pipeline activity

Pancreatic Cancer Market Barriers



Rising incidence of cancer will provide a larger window of opportunity for new treatments Reoccurrence is very common in cancers even after proper treatment; this opens up a new window for pipeline activity

Scope of the Pancreatic Cancer Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Therapeutic Assessment: Pancreatic Cancer current marketed and Pancreatic Cancer emerging therapies

Pancreatic Cancer Market Dynamics: Pancreatic Cancer market drivers and barriers

Pancreatic Cancer Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Pancreatic Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Pancreatic Cancer Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Pancreatic Cancer

3. SWOT analysis of Pancreatic Cancer

4. Pancreatic Cancer Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Pancreatic Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

6. Pancreatic Cancer Disease Background and Overview

7. Pancreatic Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Pancreatic Cancer

9. Pancreatic Cancer Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Pancreatic Cancer Unmet Needs

11. Pancreatic Cancer Emerging Therapies

12. Pancreatic Cancer Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Pancreatic Cancer Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Pancreatic Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Pancreatic Cancer Market drivers

16. Pancreatic Cancer Market barriers

17. Pancreatic Cancer Appendix

18. Pancreatic Cancer Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

