2Extract Launches Residential Proxy Platform Built For Ethical Compliance And 99% Success Rate In High-Stakes Data Extraction

MENAFN - GetNews)2Extract, an infrastructure provider founded by seasoned engineers frustrated with opaque sourcing and unpredictable billing, announced the full launch of its next-generation residential proxy network. Engineered specifically for reliability and compliance, the platform guarantees a high-performance solution for businesses needing to gather high-stakes web data from over 190 countries.

In a market where 82% of users struggle with anti-bot measures like Cloudflare and Datadome, 2Extract directly addresses the industry's critical need for performance and trust. The platform's proprietary architecture is monitored constantly to maximize session performance and maintain a 99% success rate -a key differentiator from networks prone to blocked or dead IPs.

“We built 2Extract because the standard in the proxy market was not optimal. Customers were tired of opaque sourcing, unexpected fees, and networks that break when websites change,” said the company CEO.“Our promise is simple: performance, transparency, and no surprises. We provide the infrastructure that our clients, who are experts in e-commerce, SEO tracking, and anti-fraud, can truly depend on.”

The core advantage of 2Extract is its absolute commitment to legal and ethical compliance:



Ethically Sourced Network: Every IP in the 2Extract network is sourced from real users who have explicitly opted in, rejecting all hijacked or bot-net sources.

Full Compliance: The company enforces full GDPR & CCPA compliance and publishes its acceptable-use policy openly, mitigating legal risk for clients. Transparent Pricing: Adhering to the pain point of opaque pricing from competitors, 2Extract guarantees no contracts and no hidden fees, allowing customers to pay only for the traffic they use.

For customers managing revenue-critical use cases, such as real-time e-commerce price aggregation or global SERP analysis, the 2Extract platform offers a robust feature set, including unmatched scalability and Zero-Maintenance Reliability, freeing customer teams from managing IP rotation and bot countermeasures.

The fastest path to reliable web intelligence is through a transparent, high-performance network. Businesses ready to scale their data operations without the headaches of bans or unpredictable billing are encouraged to sign up for instant access and experience the platform firsthand. Start scaling your data efforts today by visiting the company's official website at

To learn more about 2Extract's commitment to ethical sourcing and technical performance, or to begin your self-serve sign-up, visit

About 2Extract

2Extract is a technology infrastructure company providing an advanced, high-performance residential proxy network. Founded by experienced data scientists and engineers, the company is dedicated to solving the complex challenges of web data acquisition by prioritizing ethical sourcing, absolute transparency, and guaranteed session success rates for global businesses.