Syndicate And The City Of Santa Monica Present Tech St: The Largest Tech Week Event In The U.S., Celebrating Inclusion, Innovation, & 150 Years Of Santa Monica

MENAFN - GetNews)Innovation meets culture once again as Syndicate, founded by Lorel Scott, partners with the City of Santa Monica to bring back Tech St., one of the most anticipated tech and culture events in the country. Taking place Monday, October 13, 2025, along Ocean Avenue and Palisades Park, the celebration commemorates the 150th Anniversary of the City of Santa Monica and serves as the official kick-off to LA Tech Week 2025.

Last year, Lorel Scott made history as the first entrepreneur to partner with the City of Santa Monica to close a section of Ocean Avenue for a technology activation-turning the beach into an innovation playground. This year, Syndicate is scaling that legacy, expanding its footprint, partnerships, and programming to unite thought leaders across technology, entertainment, and civic impact.

“This is more than an event - it's a movement,” said Lorel Scott, Founder of Syndicate.“Tech St. represents collaboration, creativity, and the power of community. Santa Monica's 150th anniversary is the perfect moment to celebrate how innovation connects us all.”

Tickets & RSVP:Reserve your spot now

Tech St. Santa Monica: Where Innovation Meets Culture

Ocean Avenue & Palisades Park | Monday, October 13, 2025

Get ready for the largest Tech Week event in the United States.

Join Syndicate, the City of Santa Monica, and partners including the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC), Startup World Cup, Pegasus Tech Ventures, Hustle Fund, Alumni Ventures, and the Los Angeles Venture Association for a groundbreaking celebration of innovation, creativity, and community.

Tech St. will feature:



Interactive brand activations and product showcases

Live discussions with investors, founders & industry pioneers

Panels and fireside chats on AI, venture capital, sustainability & digital storytelling

Music, food & cultural experiences honoring 150 years of Santa Monica's legacy A one-of-a-kind intersection of tech, art & entertainment that defines the future of LA Tech Week

Whether you're an entrepreneur, investor, or creative thinker, Tech St. Santa Monica is the must-attend destination for those shaping tomorrow.

Featured Partner - Gaugr

Among this year's featured sponsors is Gaugr, a real-time consumer-analytics platform redefining how businesses collect and monetize feedback. Through its patented“Gauging” mechanism, Gaugr transforms opinions into measurable insights, empowering brands to better understand audiences through gamified, psychology-driven engagement.

“Gaugr is proud to support Tech St. and Syndicate's mission of empowering innovation,” said Anthony Jones, CEO of Gaugr.“We're excited to be part of an event that unites technology, culture, and community on such a historic scale.”

About Syndicate

Founded by Lorel Scott, Syndicate is an innovation collective and creative agency bridging technology, culture, and storytelling. Known for producing high-impact experiences that merge art and entrepreneurship, Syndicate partners with cities, creators, and corporations to design events that drive collaboration and inspire change.

About Gaugr

Gaugr is a real-time consumer analytics and feedback application helping businesses collect opinions efficiently. Its patented, value-centered psychology“Gauging” mechanism gamifies feedback, making it fast, fun, and measurable. With its intuitive analytics dashboard, Gaugr is redefining how companies understand and engage with audiences worldwide.

Event Tickets & RSVP