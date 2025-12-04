Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Memoir book "Finding God in Vegas" by Donald Young, currently available at .

"Reviewed By Carol Thompson for Readers' Favorite

Finding God in Vegas traces Donald Harold Young's journey from professional success and material comfort to a growing realization that something essential was missing. As a pharmaceutical executive with a theology degree, he enjoyed prestige, wealth, and societal approval, but those didn't bring him peace. He believed in the typical markers of fulfillment: achievement, status, and control. Over time, he became disillusioned, seeing that chasing these things had hollowed out his sense of self and purpose. The turning point in his story happens in Las Vegas, a city often linked with excess and illusion. There, among the glitz and noise, Young undergoes a change: he starts to face the emptiness of his previous beliefs and opens himself up to a kind of love that isn't based on achievement or looks. Along the way, he deals with doubt, shame, and fear. He admits that rejecting spirituality won't end his longing and that belief can exist alongside uncertainty.

Donald Harold Young writes with honesty and doesn't present a tidy roadmap to spirituality; instead, he shares real missteps, struggles with identity (including his sexuality), and the slow work of learning what matters most. His voice is warm, often wry, and he balances introspection with moments of laughter. Finding God in Vegas: A Gen X Spiritual Awakening invites the reader to reconsider what they value; to question whether success is sufficient; to consider what love might look like when it's not earned or conditional. It suggests that fulfillment might be simpler, quieter, and more honest than many of us assume. If you're wondering whether chasing more can ever be enough, this book gives you space to pause and consider something different and more essential."

