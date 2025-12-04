Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Romance - Suspense book "Falling on Southport" by M. J. Slater, currently available at .

"Reviewed By Pikasho Deka for Readers' Favorite

Falling on Southport is a thriller mystery by M.J. Slater. Abigail "Abby" Lethican comes from a family of influential politicians from Chicago. In college, she was swept off her feet by the charms of Jim Hardy, an ambitious man who would later go on to marry her. However, it turned out to be a loveless marriage. After discovering Jim's infidelity, Abby's life spirals further following Jim's shocking murder, in which Abby becomes the prime suspect. Now, hounded by the media and general public, Abby finds comfort in a growing friendship with her handsome neighbor, Jake. As the two team up to investigate Jim's murder, they discover some appalling secrets about him. Additionally, Abby unwittingly puts her own life in danger, not realizing that the truth might be closer to home than she previously assumed.

M.J. Slater's suspense-filled narrative is an absolute delight for any sleuth mystery aficionado. With a delicious blend of romance and thrilling suspense, Slater crafts a riveting tale of murder and unexpected love that keeps you on the edge of your seat, turning the pages as new surprises unfold at every twist and turn. Falling on Southport is a breezy read, with layered characters and an immersive plot. Aside from the protagonist, you never know what the other characters are thinking, and being a murder mystery, it makes the narrative all the more compelling. The intricately woven relationship dynamics were the highlight of the book for me. Slater keeps a brisk pace to the plot, and the story flows without a single hitch. Recommended to readers of romance and sleuth mysteries alike."

