403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Ministry Of Health Tackles Issue Of Accumulated Due Funds For British Hospitals
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Health has tackled accumulated due funds for British hospitals required for treating Kuwaiti patients.
The ministry said in a statement on Thursday that this issue was tackled during meetings of the UK-Kuwait Joint Steering Group (JSG), held in London, with participation of the assistant undersecretary for external health services, Dr. Hisham Kelendar, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The financial file that had been open for a long period was folded, the ministry affirmed in a statement, indicating that the successful handling of the issue would lead to enhancing mutual confidence with the British medical institutions and ensuring continuing of external treatment for the nationals without financial hurdles.
It has affirmed the State of Kuwait's adherence to honor its financial liabilities.
Dr. Kelendar for his part lauded efforts of the Kuwaiti Health Office in London and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs "for attaining this achievement," affirming that his step would back up the program of external treatment and rationalize its "financial processes."
Health of the citizens remains on top of the priorities, he has affirmed further. (end)
aa
The ministry said in a statement on Thursday that this issue was tackled during meetings of the UK-Kuwait Joint Steering Group (JSG), held in London, with participation of the assistant undersecretary for external health services, Dr. Hisham Kelendar, in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The financial file that had been open for a long period was folded, the ministry affirmed in a statement, indicating that the successful handling of the issue would lead to enhancing mutual confidence with the British medical institutions and ensuring continuing of external treatment for the nationals without financial hurdles.
It has affirmed the State of Kuwait's adherence to honor its financial liabilities.
Dr. Kelendar for his part lauded efforts of the Kuwaiti Health Office in London and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs "for attaining this achievement," affirming that his step would back up the program of external treatment and rationalize its "financial processes."
Health of the citizens remains on top of the priorities, he has affirmed further. (end)
aa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment